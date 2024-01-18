Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

No matter what kind of outfits you’re into, or what style you like to rock regularly, a great pair of white sneakers goes with just about everything. Forget all those “white after Labor Day” rules. If you love them, keep wearing them, because they look absolutely fabulous when paired with the right look.

If you still haven’t found the white sneakers that were essentially meant for you yet, we’re glad you’ve come to Us for help, because we’ve found some of the best-looking (and most affordable) pairs of slip-on sneakers you’ll find this side of wearing Crocs.

Ready to put your search to an end? It’s time to make a trip over to Zappos, where you’ll find the best, most crisp white slip-on sneakers yet for less.

Get the Naturalizer Tia Step In Sneakers for just $70 at Zappos! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 17, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Naturalizer Tia Step In Sneakersare a gorgeous pair of white sneakers that you can just step into. They’re sporty, comfortable, and the best kind of white that can look good with any color. They’re metallic synthetic with a round toe and a pop of gold at the back of the shoe, so you’ve got something a little hidden to go with your outfit.

No need to tie the laces, they’re already fastened for you. They’re made for soft, simple comfort with foam lining, arch support with memory foam, antimicrobial sock lining, and a flexible outside. Plus, if you ever want to change the laces, they have a bungee cord inside so you can pull them out and put similar new ones in.

Right now, during the Zappos Winter Sale, which discounts shoes and apparel sitewide, you can get them for just $70, down from $100. That’s a discount of 30% off.

They come in a variety of sizes from 6 to 11, and there are wide widths available. Whether you or someone else you know prefers slip on shoes or crisp, great-looking shoes, this is the pair to snap up ASAP. Be sure to get your pair before they’re no longer on sale!

