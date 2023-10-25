14 Trendy Fashion Essentials With Bow Adornments

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Celebrities often serve as a guide for everything trendy. From skincare staples to accessories, if A-listers are wearing or using something, most of Us are willing to give it a try. Case in point: bows. Sydney Sweeney, Emma Watson and Dakota Fanning have all been spotted incorporating ribbons into their looks, and we’re obsessed!

From shirts, to dresses and even accessories, incorporating the aesthetic into your wardrobe has never been easier. Retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, Revolve and Lulus have all taken note of the trim and filled their inventory with must-have items you’re bound to love. Read ahead for 14 adorable pieces with fashionable bows!

Shirts

1. Our Absolute Favorite: You can never go wrong with a solid white blouse in your closet. Long tiered sleeves give this top a fashionable flair!

2. We Also Love: Love incorporating animal prints into your wardrobe? You won’t be able to get enough of this leopard print blouse!

3. We Can’t Forget: Swap out your trademark white blouse for this Romwe top if you want to add a pop of color to your daily looks.

4. Business Casual Queen: You’ll want to pull this blouse out the next time you head into the office. Featuring a sleek collar and oversized bow design, this black and white blouse will be the talk of the water cooler!

5. Bonus: The draped neckline and velvet bow combined with soft knit fabric elevate this top from simple to royal.

6. Dots and Bows: The lantern sleeves on this polka dot shirt are beyond classic and trendy too!

Dresses

7. Like, Totally It: If you lived for Cher Horowitz’s preppy style in Clueless, you’ll dig this dress. Made from soft and breathable fabric, this black frock features the cutest gold button details and square bow collar!

8. Give ‘Em the Blues: Fashionistas in the market for a statement dress, your time has come. Lulus has an adorable baby blue backless dress which features the most sophisticated bow accent.

9. Satin-Tied Florals: Get ready to pull out all the stops the next time a formal event is added to your cal. This floral A-line dress features a tiered skirt of pleated tulle that’s perfect for cocktail hour!

10. Cute & Casual: If you’re looking for a more casual way to slay this trend, try out this floral print dress from Amazon. You can style it with sneakers or tights and your favorite fall boots!

Shoes and Accessories

11. The Ivory Effect: This dainty lace bow is the finishing touch for chic ponytails. You’ll deliver whimsical and enchanting vibes!

12. Ballet Bows: Put your best foot forward in these adorable ballet flats. We adore the dazzling bow feature.

13. Double Trouble: Barrettes are all the rage, and this two-piece set is a swoon. The silky red and black duo features a metal spring clip to keep hair secure.

14. Belle of the Ball: Channel your inner princess with these adorable pointed-toe mules. Available in black, light khaki, brown and beige, these elegant shoes are ideal for formal occasions!

