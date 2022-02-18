TRUFF, the truffle brand known for reimagining and elevating pantry staples, announced the launch of its new original digital series, WHAT THE TRUFF?! Premiering on TRUFF’s YouTube Channel, the series spotlights an exciting and diverse lineup of celebrities, influencers and tastemakers to create questionably delicious meals using strange and unique ingredients. Each WHAT THE TRUFF?! dish is topped with a TRUFF pantry staple and scored on a scale of 1-10 for creativity and how likely the combinations will prompt a “WHAT THE TRUFF?!” reaction.

Each 10-minute episode is hosted by TRUFF’s Tal Cooperman and features cooking alongside intimate conversations surrounding food. WHAT THE TRUFF?! will feature a dynamic roster of guests including:

GRAMMY-nominated artist Joel Zimmerman, more commonly known as deadmau5 . Zimmerman is one of the world’s most respected electronic music producers of modern times.

. Zimmerman is one of the world’s most respected electronic music producers of modern times. Fan-favorite UFC Ring Girl Brittney Palmer . Beyond the octagon, Palmer is known for her work as a painter and specializes in contemporary abstracts and portraits.

Professional skateboarder Boo Johnson . Johnson’s unique style stands out in the sport and inspired the launch of his own clothing brand, Just Have Fun.

Labinot Gashi, better known by his surname GASHI. GASHI is an Albanian rapper known for the viral breakout hit “Disrespectful.” The rapper has since dropped mixes with artists like G-Easy, French Montana and DJ Snake.

Cooperman is a Partner in TRUFF and has worked on various successful creative projects throughout the years including Palms Casino Resort’s $690M renovation, Vans’ shoe line with world-known artist Damien Hirst and creating art for some of the biggest artists in music like Bad Bunny, Cardi B, J Balvin and many more.

“Creativity is the essence of TRUFF,” says Tal Cooperman, Partner at TRUFF. “When the brand was first getting started, we were told truffles and spice didn’t pair well together, but that didn’t stop us from pushing the flavor boundaries. The WHAT THE TRUFF?! series is a play on that mission of challenging the culinary status quo to create something innovative and untraditional.”

TRUFF has a robust social media presence that can be credited to its coveted Instagram handle @sauce and unique content like mouth-watering food shots, NFTs and music video placements. The brand boasts the largest social media following of any hot sauce on TikTok and Instagram. TRUFF was also awarded the“Best Brand Born Out of Social Media” for AdWeek’s Challenger Brand Awards. The WHAT THE TRUFF?! series is TRUFF’s first foray into long-form video content on the YouTube platform.

Some of the bizarrely-paired dishes highlighted throughout WHAT THE TRUFF?! include peanut butter pepperoni pizza, Vienna sausage Hot Cheetos tacos and mayonnaise pomegranate ramen. The episodes will be published bi-weekly exclusively on YouTube.com/TRUFFKitchen.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!