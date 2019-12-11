



We are big fans of tunics. They level up our outfit the same way a dress would, but they can still be worn with pants or leggings to give us freedom of movement and unbeatable comfort. They’re so flattering too, hitting at just the right spot. We want to fill up our closet with them — so it’s a good thing our current obsession comes in so many colors!

This ultra-affordable tunic isn’t only our favorite, but thousands of shoppers’ favorite as well. There is so much to love, from the cut, to the colors, to the most adorable accents we’ve ever seen!

Get the iGENJUN Long Sleeve Scoop Neck Button Side Tunic starting at just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 11, 2019, but are subject to change.

Reviewers say this iGENJUN tunic makes them feel incredibly confident in themselves, commenting on how the fabric drapes beautifully and has such an easy flow to it. They say it’s so soft and comfortable too — really living up to the hype surrounding it. Everyone around them is impressed too, complimenting them non-stop when they wear it!

This pull-on tunic is made of a warm and stretchy material. It has long sleeves and an asymmetrical hem, adding a stylish twist on the traditional tunic length. The standout feature, however, are the wooden buttons. Don’t worry, we didn’t lie when we said this top was pull-on style — the buttons are solely an accent, making their stellar appearance over on the side and transforming this piece into something truly unique!

This work-or-weekend piece is currently available in 12 variations, including solids, stripes and even a plaid. The color selection right now is honestly perfect for winter, with plenty of deep, muted shades to choose from. Looking for a pop of color? There’s always the bright red version too!

As the shoppers say, styling this tunic is a cinch because it’s just so versatile. We can pair it with leggings and moccasins one day and switch to tights and over-the-knee boots the next. How will you choose to wear it? Or will you gift it instead, knowing it will be a hit come holiday time? You can always keep one and gift another — we know that’s our plan. Just don’t tell our friends before we surprise them with it, okay?

