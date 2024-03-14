Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’ve been putting off your taxes, we get it — filing taxes can be time-consuming and taxing (pun intended) on your mood and energy. But April 15 is just around the corner, so it’s time to get the ball rolling! Aside from the time and energy required, one of the toughest parts of filing taxes is seeing your hard-earned dollars go out the door. It’s necessary and expected of course, but that doesn’t make it any easier!

If you aren’t a Certified Public Accountant though, there are plenty of potential deductions you might be missing. (Even if you are a CPA, some are easy to miss!) In other words, you might be paying more than you should be. But you don’t need to have a plethora of financial knowledge to maximize your deductions; software like TurboTax are designed to streamline the process and ensure you don’t miss any opportunities to save. It’s like having a CPA in software form!

This deluxe software package allows you to maximize deductions on both your state and federal tax files. It is up-to-date with current tax laws so you don’t have to sift through the IRS site yourself (and probably shed a few tears of frustration in the process) and scans through more than 350 deductions and credits, looking for any that you may qualify for. It includes five federal e-files and one state e-file, allowing you to file both federal and state tax returns.

Related: These Chunky Sneakers Look Exactly Like a Designer Brand — Just $1,020 Off Balenciaga is one of those iconic brands well-known to those in fashion, but not as much to the general public — especially in the United States. If you’re not familiar with Balenciaga, let’s take a mini trip to Spain — all you need to know is that it’s a Spanish luxury fashion house that makes […]

And if you have limited tax knowledge and are worried about filing something incorrectly, no need — the software constantly checks your work and coaches you as you go to ensure the filings are done correctly. Don’t we all need that? This software also monitors your audit risk by checking your return file for audit triggers. (Hopefully, there aren’t any unpleasant surprises!) Plus, you can import investment information, mortgage information and W-2s directly into the software, reducing the margin of error in and of itself.

Another benefit is the turnaround time… there’s no waiting around! Instantly upon download, you can start checking things off your list. This software is particularly useful for homeowners, those who have made significant charitable donations and those with high medical expenses. For homeowners, the software looks into mortgage interest, property taxes and more; for donors, TurboTax makes it easy to track and value items you donate to charity. Talk about getting organized!

Everyone has to do taxes, so you might as well get them done as quickly and accurately as possible. Right now is the time to do your taxes regardless, but the software happens to be 20% off! Is this a sign to break some ground on those files? We think so!

Get the TurboTax Deluxe 2023 Tax Software for $56 (originally $70) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 14, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other federal and state tax software on Amazon and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!