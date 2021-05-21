Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Like any annual gift-giving holiday, Father’s Day presents the same grueling challenge year after year: choosing an absolutely perfect present for the honoree. And, of all the special occasions, Father’s Day often feels particularly difficult.

When you’ve been shopping for your dad every June for your entire life, finding an exciting, high-quality and unique gift that he’ll actually enjoy tends to feel impossible.

At its core, Father’s Day is a holiday that centers around showing our gratitude, appreciation and love for our dads. It’s no surprise that many of us feel the pressure to score a home-run on the gift-giving front. Of course, it’s easier said than done — finding that perfect gift is no simple feat.

Well, if you’re stressing out already, just pause for a moment and take a deep breath. We’ve got some great news: This Father’s Day, your gift-shopping experience will be easier than ever, thanks to Turned Yellow.

Turned Yellow offers the ultimate gift for any Simpsons-loving dad: they’ll turn him into a Simpsons character — every fan’s dream! This company offers custom, hand-drawn artwork in the style of the famous TV show, The Simpsons. They’ll draw individual portraits, family photos and even pets.

If your Dad is a Simpsons fan (and, let’s be real — most dads are), look no further for the perfect Father’s Day gift.

Although it seems far away now, June will be here before we know it. It’s never too soon to start planning your dad’s big day. Visit Turned Yellow to order your hand-drawn portrait today.

Get Your Simpsons-Style Portrait In Three Simple Steps

Yes, an illustration from Turned Yellow is a memorable, thoughtful and truly unique gift for any Simpsons connoisseur in your life. However, what’s even better about the service is how quick and easy it is to obtain one of these custom-made portraits.

If you’re considering giving the gift of a Turned Yellow portrait, all you have to do is follow three effortless steps:

Firstly, when you begin to place your order, you’ll first need to upload a few photos of your chosen subject. The more pictures, the better. Having plenty of source material to work with will help the company’s artists make sure your portrait is perfect.

If you want an illustration with multiple people or pets, you’ll can upload photos of each of them separately or all together

Next, you get to choose your favorite background. Here, Turned Yellow provides several Simpsons -esque options: the beach, a church, a house, and, of course, the iconic Simpsons ’ couch. You can even choose to create your own custom background to take the personalization of the portrait one step further, for example fishing in Wyoming or at a sports game of his alma mater.

Simpsons Finally, the last step in the ordering process is to leave notes for anything you want to be customized in the drawing. You get to specify the clothing each person is wearing, the poses they’re striking, and even their facial expressions. If you decided on a custom background, this would be the time to describe it. The options for customization are truly limitless.

And, just like that, your work is done. You’re free to sit back, relax, and wait for your custom-drawn Turned Yellow portrait to arrive in your inbox in only 2 to 4 days!

If you’d prefer to get your dad a physical gift on top of the digital file, you can get your TurnedYellow printed on a poster, canvas, tee shirt, mug or even a phone case from our store. If you’re sticking closer to home, you could get it printed locally, so that you have something to hand to Dad on his special day.

Buying From Turned Yellow Is Totally Stress-Free

Whether you’re shopping for a Father’s Day gift, a birthday present for your best friend or a token of love for an anniversary, you want to be certain that your gift is going to sweep the recipient off their feet. Will a portrait from Turned Yellow really do the trick?

We say: yes! Turned Yellow has taken many steps to ensure that their customers will be satisfied every single time.

First things first, these portraits really are high-quality. There’s no computer working behind the scenes to spawn some generic, barely-recognizable likeness. It’s just the opposite — talented, real-life artists draw each illustration from scratch.

Customers can provide as many photographs as they want, so these artists will have plenty of material to use. Even better, you get to provide specific customization instructions. This allows the artists to make each portrait truly unique.

Don’t just take it from us, though — Turned Yellow’s policies offer us every reason to believe that their portraits are high-quality. They offer a 100% satisfaction guarantee for every order.

What does that mean, exactly? Well, if you receive your finished portrait and you’re not completely happy with the results, the company will edit and revise the portrait until you’re totally satisfied.

If you’re still hesitating about investing in a Turned Yellow illustration, this is your sign to act now. Their satisfaction guarantee ensures that you have absolutely nothing to stress about.

You can sleep soundly at night knowing that your portrait is going to be perfect!

Thousands of satisfied customers can testify that Turned Yellow is the only way to go for a Simpsons-style portrait. Indeed, the company has turned hundreds of thousands of people yellow so far — 300,000 people, to be exact. Over 7,800 customers have reviewed the brand, and they have a score of 4.7/5 stars on Trustpilot.

Notably, some of those customers have been quite well-known. The company has turned a ton of famous musicians, actors and celebrities yellow, including Paris Hilton, Howie Mandel, Teofimo Lopez, Spice Adams and Quinn XCII.

So, as you can see, you have every reason to trust that your Turned Yellow portrait will turn out perfect. Their team of talented artists will go above and beyond to create the picture of your dreams. There is no doubt that a portrait from Turned Yellow would make an excellent gift for Father’s Day, Christmas, birthdays, anniversaries and any other special event.

If you don’t believe us, check out all these reviews of Satisfied Customers of Turned Yellow!

Why Turned Yellow Is the Best Last-Minute Gift for Any Simpsons Fan in Your Life

Father’s Day is still months away, so we all have plenty of time to purchase that perfect gift for dad. That being said, however, special occasions like Father’s Day have the tendency to sneak up on us. Most of us lead busy, hectic lives. It’s completely understandable that we might forget to purchase a present until the last minute.

If you’ve ever found yourself scrambling to find a satisfactory gift with only a week or two to spare, you know that it’s extremely challenging to find something personal and unique. Typically, ordering and receiving a customized gift within a short time frame is totally out of the question.

Well, Turned Yellow is different. When you order a custom piece from Turned Yellow, you can expect to see the finished product in your inbox within two to four days.

One of the great things about Turned Yellow is the convenience and simplicity of the ordering process. When you’re doing your last-minute gift shopping, there’s no need to stress about paying extra for expedited shipping — in fact, you won’t have to pay for shipping at all. Rather, you’ll receive your portrait directly in only a few short days.

Usually, it’s extremely difficult to find a personalized, thoughtful and memorable gift on a tight deadline. Turned Yellow provides a simple, streamlined solution to that issue.

With Turned Yellow, your gift-giving experience will be easy, simple and stress-free.

Turned Yellow: The One-of-a-Kind Gift That Keeps on Giving

There is no doubt that any Simpsons fan would go wild for a Simpsons-style self-portrait from Turned Yellow. It’s a unique, hilarious gift for any occasion. But did you know that the company offers a ton of other product options that’ll take your gift to the next level?

Indeed, Turned Yellow offers a wide variety of products, including mugs, canvases, T-shirts, sweatshirts and phone cases to showcase your unique portrait.

So how does it work, exactly? Well, when you order an illustration from Turned Yellow, you’ll receive the digital version of your portrait via email. Once you receive it, it’s yours to keep — you can do whatever you like with it. Print it and hang it on your wall, show it off on social media or put it on a holiday card!

If you love your portrait so much that you decide you want it on a T-shirt or a mug, all you have to do is head over to the Turned Yellow Store. Choose your product, customize it by uploading your portrait and you’re good to go.

While an illustration from Turned Yellow would make an excellent gift on its own, we love the idea of gifting it in the form of a shirt, a mug or a canvas print. Turning the drawing into a physical object that can be proudly displayed makes the gift just that much more special.

Visit Turned Yellow today for a stunning custom portrait printed on your product of choice.

Final Thoughts on Turned Yellow

By this point, our thoughts on Turned Yellow should be obvious: We absolutely love this company. They create high-quality, hand-drawn portraits that look like they were pulled straight from an episode of The Simpsons.

With Father’s Day quickly approaching, intensive gift-shopping in the near future is inevitable. Fortunately, your shopping experience doesn’t have to be stressful: Turned Yellow offers the perfect gift for any Simpsons-loving dad, mom, sibling, friend, or partner.

