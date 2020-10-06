This Chunky Batwing Sweater Can Flatter Nearly Every Body Type

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s no secret that we’re obsessed with online shopping. In fact, we’ve made a whole career out of it! But still, it’s an imperfect activity — mostly because you can’t try your items on before making a purchase! Sure, you can always return what doesn’t fit, but we try to minimize extra trips to the post office whenever possible.

Buyer’s remorse won’t be an issue with this sweater from Ugerlov! So many shoppers are gushing about how flattering it is, and we simply can’t imagine a better sweater for the fall and winter months.

Get the Ugerlov Women’s Oversized Batwing Sleeve Mock Neck Sweater for $29, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 6, 2020, but are subject to change.



This may seem like a standard knit sweater at first glance, but it has a few key details that set it apart. For starters, we love the subtle mock neck. It’s the ideal cross between a classic turtleneck and a basic crewneck! We also adore the oversized fit, which is why it’s flattering on virtually every body type. The sleeves drop down over the shoulders, which creates a batwing effect that’s loose and casual. Apple-picking outfit goals!

We like to refer to the fall and winter as the cozy season, and our wardrobes tend to reflect that vibe. A sweater like this is a must-have for this time of year, as it will make you feel like you’re wrapped up in your favorite knit blanket. What more could you want?

This sweater is currently available in a variety of shades, all of which are stunning. Our top pick is the soft muted blue hue, but you truly can’t go wrong with any option. These sweaters team well with literally every item that’s already in your closets — jeans, leggings, faux-leather pants and even skirts will be immediately elevated! You can also throw it on over a dress if you want to rock a more interesting look.

Sweaters are some of the most reliable clothing pieces that you can own, which is precisely why we’re so excited about this item. After careful review of the product pictures, it’s clearly a winner — and on top of that, the reviews are seriously strong. It’s a no-brainer buy!

