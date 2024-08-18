Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Are you looking forward to the chill of those upcoming fall and winter days? We are, too! Whether you need to add new pieces to help you run errands or functional options to stay warm, now is the time to get them. We found the cutest, most stylish Ugg boots that you should add to your closet right now — and they’re 22% off at Zappos!
These Ugg Classic Cardi Cabled Knit Boots are perfect for all your upcoming cold weather looks. They feature cable knit uppers along with a 17mm UGGplush upcycled wool and lyocell midsole for extra comfort. Also, they come with a SugarSole EVA outsole for extra traction and support. What we love most about these boots is their intricate, eye-catching knit texture and their tall height.
Get the Ugg Classic Cardi Cabled Knit Boots for $125 (was $160) at Zappos!
To style these boots, you could pair them with a flowy cardigan, T-shirt and jeans for a functional, effortless fall ensemble. Or, you could rock them with a flouncy dress for a look that helps you look sophisticated but cozy. Further, these boots come in three neutral colors and have a 5 to 10 size range.
While reviewing and raving over these comfy boots, one happy Zappos reviewer noted, “I love the color, the ease of getting them on my feet, the numerous compliments, and I look good in them.”
Another reviewer said, “These knit boots are so comfortable! They fit great & look great! I’m so happy with these boots.”
So, if you’re looking for a warm and snuggly pair of boots to help pad your fall weather boot rotation, you should snag these cable knit Ugg boots for a steal while you can!
