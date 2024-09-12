Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to fall and winter fashion, boots are a necessity to help brace the cold weather. By now, you probably know that here at Us, we’re all about Ugg boots and the warmth they provide. Are you looking to add a new pair to your wardrobe? We found a chic, tactical pair of Ugg boots that we’re sure you’ll love — and they’re 31% off at Zappos!

These Ugg classic short matte marble boots are fun and stylish — they’re perfect for fall and winter. They feature a marbled metallic cow suede upper and have a lyocell vamp lining and lyocell insole for a comfortable, cozy fit. Also, they’re easy to slip on and off and have the brand’s signature round-toe shape.

Get the Ugg Classic Short Matte Marble Boot for $131 (was $190) at Zappos!

To style these boots, you could pair them with a chunky sweater and jeans for a functional look that works while running errands. Or, you could rock them with a frilly, boho-inspired dress that will help play off each other and amplify their aesthetics equally. Additionally, these boots come in two colors and have a 5 to 9 size range.

While reviewing and gushing over these boots, one reviewer noted, “These are super cute. Based on previous reviews, I ordered up a size, and yes, they go on easy peasy!”

Another reviewer said, “After forcing my feet through and walking around in them a few times, they stretched out enough that my feet went through with ease. They are super comfortable now, like all my other UGGs. I receive compliments, too.”

So, if you’re looking for a versatile, eye-catching pair of cold weather-approved boots that will keep your piggies nice and toasty during anything, these Ugg boots could do the trick. Snag them for a deal while you can!

See it: Get the Ugg Classic Short Matte Marble Boot for $131 (was $190) at Zappos!

