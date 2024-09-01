Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

One piece of footwear you need in your closet during transitional weather days is rain boots. Whether you’re running errands or hanging with the kids on days when there is a torrential downpour, these boots can keep your toes nice and dry. Are you looking for a new pair to add to your closet? We found a cute, durable pair of Ugg shoes that are perfect for rainy days — and they’re 40% off at Zappos!

The Ugg Tasman X is a comfy, functional shoe that will keep your feet feeling comfy and dry no matter what — seriously! They feature a removable sock insert that adds extra comfort with a treadlite by Ugg upper, outsole and midsole for traction. Also, it uses a moisture-wicking textile construction.

Get the Ugg Tasman X for $48 (was $80) at Zappos!

To style these shoes, you could pair them with jeans and a sweatshirt for a cold, chilly day that works for any occasion. Or, during a monsoon of a day, you could rock them with a rain jacket and dress for a work-appropriate ensemble.

While reviewing and gushing over these shoes, one Zappos reviewer said, “I purchased these for the rain and found them to be comfortable and kept my feet completely dry. I’m thinking of another pair in a different color.”

Another reviewer noted, “I walked around NYC for hours stuck in the rain, and the only thing dry and comfortable was my feet.”

So, if you’re looking for a weather-friendly option that will keep your feet feeling supported and dry no matter the transitional weather period, these Ugg Tasman X shoes could do the trick!

See it: Get the Ugg Tasman X for $48 (was $80) at Zappos!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Ugg here, and don’t forget to scope out the Zappos sale section for more great finds!