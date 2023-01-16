This Cozy UGG Puffer Coat Is 30% Off on Amazon Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Let’s just get this out of the way: It’s only going to get colder this winter. Yes, it’s already freezing — but the chilly season is far from over. It’s time to get geared up with the proper outerwear. Puffer coats are an excellent choice because they’re typically not too heavy — but always comfortable and extra warm. And just like that, UGG took the puffer aesthetic to new heights with one version they released!

This puffer is lined with sherpa, staying true to their brand aesthetic. It’s bound to come in handy for years to come, and best of all, you can score it for an impressive discount on Amazon right now — the timing couldn’t be better!

Get the UGG Women’s Patricia Sherpa Lined Puffer (originally $248) on sale for prices starting at $173 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 16, 2023, but are subject to change.

This coat comes in a light powder blue hue and a classic black option, but both are on sale — so you’re getting a deal either way. It’s filled with manmade materials, so if you’re allergic to down, that won’t be an issue in this instance. That alone would be sufficient for optimal wear, but the sherpa lining on the inside gives you an extra dose of warm and fuzzy vibes — making this coat ideal for colder climates.

Another detail we’re thrilled about? That would have to be the hand warmers on the sleeves. The ribbed cuffs extend past the wrists and include a hole for your thumb, which acts as a half-glove to keep your hands protected. Who wants to carry gloves around all day long? This is a handy hack we wish more outerwear would offer.

Get the UGG Women’s Patricia Sherpa Lined Puffer (originally $248) on sale for prices starting at $173 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 16, 2023, but are subject to change.

At this sale price, this coat is a true steal — you’re snagging a high-quality jacket that will never go out of style. If you’re a Prime member, you can give this coat a try for seven days without charge — and send it back if it doesn’t suit your wardrobe. That said, we would guess that anyone who’s interested in this coat will quickly fall in love and start sporting it out immediately. Our only suggestion? Shop soon — the blue shade is running out of sizes!

See it: Get the UGG Women’s Patricia Sherpa Lined Puffer (originally $248) on sale for prices starting at $173 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 16, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from UGG and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!