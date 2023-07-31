Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Hey there, shoe aficionados! The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is still going strong, and this is your last week to snag a few great shoe deals. If your vibe is more Comfy Bradshaw than Carrie Bradshaw (sorry, stilettos), you can’t go wrong with Uggs. Every year, these staple shoes always sell out. Take it from Beyoncé, Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez and many more A-listers who have rocked Uggs over the past few decades — they’re not going anywhere.

If you’ve been waiting to buy a pair, these markdowns can’t be missed. Hundreds of shoppers are currently looking at each pick in this roundup, so shop while you can. Here are our favorites below!

Ugg Discoquette Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper

These shearling slide slippers are ideal if you still work from home or just need a solid shoe to lounge around or run easy errands in. The slides feature luxe shearling for plush comfort and will contour to your feet over time!

Was $110 On Sale: $75 You Save 32% See it!

Ugg Shearling Scuffetta Slipper

Introducing a slipper that caters to the needs of your feet! These stunning sandal-like shoes are decked out in cozy shearling. But fret not if you get hot! The slipper features moisture-wicking material which can absorb sweat throughout the summer.

Was $100 On Sale: $70 You Save 30% See it!

Ugg Mini Classic Zip Booties

It’s not too early to stock your winter shoe rack. These classic mini boots, which feature the signature logo-tag zipper and a pull loop for easy slip-on, will always be a hit!

Was $170 On Sale: $120 You Save 29% See it!

Ugg Brisbane Waterproof Chelsea Boot

Chelsea boots in Ugg form? Say no more, fam! Stay dry and fly all season long with these elegant and trendy Ugg boots for fall.

Was $170 On Sale: $110 You Save 35% See it!

Ugg Alameda Lace-Up Sneaker

Not a slipper lover? These suede canvas shoes can level up your shoe collection in a pinch. This pair features a cushioned technology footbed for roominess, support and optimal comfort. Many shoppers raved these shoes are “very well made” and “comfortable.”

Was $110 On Sale: $70 You Save 36% See it!

