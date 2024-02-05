Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Despite some sunshine on the forecast, winter is still here. Yes, there’s plenty of time to rock all of your favorite cold-weather wins. Of course, Uggs boots are a quintessential winter fashion staple which offer plenty of versatility. Due to their ability to insulate and keep your feet warm, they have been a mainstay for decades. But recently, their popularity has skyrocketed. Uggs sell out all the time, but we found a pair of chic and unique boots from the brand on sale at Nordstrom — and they’re only $100!

Related: Hurry! These Sequin Ugg Boots Are 30% Off at Zappos Is there anything more quintessentially winter than a good pair of Ugg boots? We think not! Known for their ugly-chic aesthetic that’s often too warm to take off, Ugg, and their many different boot silhouettes, have become a favorite shoe style for many of Us. Whether you prefer bows, tall pairs, short pairs or options […]

These Ugg Romely Short Buckle Boots will make a fantastic addition to anyone’s closet. They boast effortlessly cool moto babe-inspired energy — thanks to the strap and buckle across the upper — which will lend itself perfectly to any outfit. These boots feature a water-resistant suede upper and a shearling, soft wool lining for ample coziness. And don’t worry, the Uggplush lining has moisture-wicking properties for a smooth and dry fit.

Get the Ugg Romely Short Buckle Boot for $100 (was $150) at Nordstrom!

These Ugg boots are a departure from the brand’s usual offerings, which makes them even more special. To style them, simply slip on your favorite jeans and a supple leather coat. For a more upscale aesthetic, you can rock a seasonally-appropriate maxi skirt and a sweater for a casual winter moment. This specific boot style comes in two colors and has a 5 to 12 size range. I love this pair of boots because they’re so versatile, and they help me make easy outfit selections during cold winter mornings. Who doesn’t want to size a little time in the a.m.?

Though Ugg has millions of fans singing the brand’s praises around the world, one Nordstrom shopper said, “I have been looking for short Uggs, and when I saw these, I was thrilled. I love the buckle. You can still wear pants or leggings, and it looks good. They are roasty toasty. They were a great find.”

Another satisfied Nordstrom reviewer added, “They have become my go-to boots for every outing I go to during cold weather. Warmish (be sure to wear also warm socks!) feet and the waterproof is no joke -I had water, beer and wine dropped on the boots, and everything wiped up easily. Really happy with them. Be sure to buy the size you’d wear with flats, especially if you wear thick socks. They might be tight for a while, but eventually, they give in.”

Want to upgrade your Ugg game while winter’s still here? Hurry to Nordstrom now!

See it: Get the Ugg Romely Short Buckle Boot for $100 (was $150) at Nordstrom! Please note, prices are accurate as of February 2, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Want to see some other options available on Nordstrom? Shop more Ugg boots we found below:

Not quite what you’re looking for? Check out more Ugg here, and don’t forget to scope out the Nordstrom sale section for great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us