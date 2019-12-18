These UGG Boots Are Only $72 Right Now — Seriously!





‘Tis the season of comfort! With the holidays fast-approaching, we can’t help but pull the coziest pieces out of our closets. There is nothing we love more than our loungewear — especially with a side of cakes, cookies and other festive treats.

The secret to a super-casual but still appropriate holiday look is all about how you style it — and there’s one shoe that’s always a part of the equation. In case you haven’t already figured it out, we’re talking about a perfect pair of UGGs.

Grab a pair of the Koolaburra by UGG Women’s Koola Short Boot for (originally $80) now with prices starting at just $72, available at Macy’s!

Step right up and into the Koolaburra by UGG Women’s Koola Short Boot. It’s the ideal item for anyone looking for “happy feet” — at least, according to reviewers! So many of them couldn’t get over how “comfortable” they were and how every single version can be worn for “long periods of time.” As seasoned UGG-devotees ourselves, we’d have to agree with this assessment!

This beautiful boot comes available in four strong shades. There is Chestnut, Black, Rabbit and even a beautiful wine-stained hue called Syrah! Each and every single version is flawless — truthfully, there is no wrong way to go.

Remember the reviewers who said this boot was comfortable? Well, they weren’t lying! The first thing you’ll notice about this boot is the interior sheepskin lining. It will provide every wearer with comfort, warmth and keep every single foot toasty in even the most treacherous of weather. And the second thing they’ll notice? How extremely similar this is to the classic UGG boot!

One reviewer couldn’t get over how similar this boot is to the original! This “less expensive” and “more affordable boot” rivaled its “sister,” and even led shoppers to scoop up more than one pair.

This boot is everyone’s one-stop-shop for holiday dressing — nothing elevates loungewear quite like some trusty UGGs!

