The Ulta Holiday Beauty Blitz Is Here! Shop Our Favorite Deals of the Week

Just because Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over doesn’t mean you’ve missed your chance to score some major holiday deals before the year is over. Whether you still need a fantastic gift or to check something off your own list, Ulta has your back!

Ulta’s Holiday Beauty Blitz event is happening right now, and that means new savings every week through Christmas. We’re talking offers up to 50% off on top beauty brands! Your skincare, makeup and haircare routines are about to be seriously upgraded for 2022. You only have through December 11 to shop these specific deals though, so what are we waiting for? Let’s go, go, go!

5 Best Ulta Holiday Beauty Blitz Deals of the Week

1. Up to 25% Off Mario Badescu

Our Absolute Favorite: Mario Badescu has numerous iconic skincare items in its lineup, but the brand’s face mists are easily contenders for the most loved. This Spritz. Mist. Glow. Set includes the Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater, Aloe, Cucumber and Green tea and Aloe, Chamomile and Lavender versions at a discounted price — originally $21, now just $16!

Check out more Mario Badescu on sale this week at Ulta!

2. Two for $30 Buxom Lip Polish and Lip Cream

Our Absolute Favorite: Dreaming of a fuller, plumped-up pout — but not necessarily with the help of fillers? Buxom’s Plumping Lip Polish is the way to go. It contains vitamins A and E to moisturize lips, and it claims to plump them up and provide a high-shine finish — originally $21 each, now get two for $30!

Check out more Buxom on sale this week at Ulta!

3. 25% Off CHI for Ulta Beauty Styling Tools

Our Absolute Favorite: We’ve personally been using CHI flat irons since we were teenagers, whether we’re straightening our locks or making waves. This Red Temperature Control Hairstyling Iron can seriously change up your hair game for the better — originally $100, now just $75!

Check out more CHI on sale this week at Ulta!

4. 50% Off Select bareMinerals Primers

Our Absolute Favorite: This fan-favorite Prime Time Foundation Primer by bareMinerals is a vegan, oil-free, nourishing primer made to smooth out skin and create the perfect base for your foundation — originally $26, now just $13!

Check out more bareMinerals on sale this week at Ulta!

5. 40% Off Morphe Brush Sets

Our Absolute Favorite: It’s honestly amazing how much your makeup seems to transform when you apply it with the right brushes. This Face The Beat 5 Piece Face Brush Collection + Bag by Morphe is definitely going to have you pulling out your phone for some well-lit selfies — originally $28 ($82 value), now just $17!

Check out more Morphe on sale this week at Ulta!

Looking for more? Shop all current Holiday Beauty Blitz deals at Ulta here!

