Find Out Why Shoppers Are So Obsessed With These Bestselling Slippers

Still shopping for last-minute holiday gifts? As usual, we’re in the same boat. Not only are we pressed for time and beyond stressed, but some of our gifting plans simply didn’t pan out. Shipping has been delayed across the board this year, but there are gifts that may arrive ahead of Christmas if you order now! Of course, there are no guarantees in 2020 — but if anyone’s going to come through in the clutch, it’s Amazon Prime.

Whenever the topic of perfect presents is discussed, slippers are at the top of the list. Fuzzy, comfortable footwear is all the rage — especially during the winter months. This pair that we just found happens to be a major hit with shoppers, and some versions currently note that they may be delivered by Christmas Eve!

Get the ULTRAIDEAS Women’s Comfort Micro Suede Memory Foam Slippers for prices starting at just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 22, 2020 but are subject to change.



If you’re looking for a final stocking stuffer or have a package that’s been “in transit” for weeks now, scoring these slippers is a serious win. They’re available in three neutral colors that are all staples, and will certainly complement anyone’s loungewear wardrobe.

When it comes down to it, these slippers are the holy grail of soft shoes! They’re classic, affordable and have the coziest look and feel. The sole features memory foam padding that will leave your feet feeling comfortable, and the fuzzy faux-fur lining adds even more plushness. Plus, the fur that peeks out over the edges of the slippers makes them even cuter!

Multiple Amazon shoppers have dubbed these slippers their all-time favorite, which is high praise. After all, what’s not to love? Durable, snug and well-priced, these slippers are sure to delight any recipient — but will be equally as welcome in your own closet. Get to shopping!

