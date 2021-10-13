Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Jogger season is here! It’s finally arrived. Though, we have to admit, we weren’t exactly waiting around for it. We just don’t have it in us to store our joggers away with the rest of our pants in the summer. We wear them every chance we get. That goes for when we’re working out, but also when we’re marathoning whatever new hit show Netflix has come out with this time!

When shopping for a new pair, we’re not just going to walk into any store and grab the first pair of joggers we see. No, no, no. Even with activewear and loungewear, it’s best to be picky. They need to be made of ultra-comfy fabric, they need to be ready to handle some sweat and they need to have us feeling all types of cute when we slip them on. Essentially, they need to be this Under Armour pair!

Get the UA Vanish Joggers (originally $54) for just $34 with code OCT30 at Under Armour for a limited time!

Or split the payment into four with Klarna!

One reason these joggers stood out to us visually is that they’re such a great pick for pear-shaped (a.k.a. triangle-shaped) bodies. The tapered cuffs can be seriously flattering, helping to balance out your shape and elongate the appearance of the legs. The silky-soft fabric drapes beautifully on the legs as well, keeping things loose but not so loose that your figure becomes lost!

Let’s talk a little bit more about that fabric. It’s UA Microthread, which was designed with four-way stretch and doesn’t cling to skin. It’s also moisture-wicking, sending sweat away rather than absorbing it. This also means these joggers will dry super fast after a wash — or if you find yourself caught in a downpour. Another cool thing about this fabric is that it’s recyclable!

These joggers continue to win Us over with details like their elasticized drawcord waistband and their side pockets. They even come in four colors right now: black, grey, green and navy. Reviewers are loving them too, saying they “weren’t expecting them to turn into [their] favorite pants,” but now here they are, buying multiple colors. Shoppers agree that they’re “super comfortable” too, and that they “still feel new” wash after wash!

Remember to use code OCT30 to save big when buying these joggers. And remember that thanks to Under Armour’s partnership with Klarna, you can choose an interest-free, staggered payment plan when checking out. This lets you pay in four installments instead of all at once!

