We’re Wearing These Must-Have Loafer Flats All Year Round

Forget bothering with heels these days, instead, shoppers can opt to stay unbothered in loafers. Once reserved as our grandfather’s favorite moccasin, or our father’s signature driving shoe, the flat-yet-fabulous shoe is like a fine wine and has only gotten better with time!

Something old, something new, something borrowed and something… neutral? Yes, neutral. To date, there are less than a handful of shoes that can slip-on and slip-off seamlessly while transitioning outfit-to-outfit stylishly. Which is why we can’t stop dreaming about slipping into this cool-yet-classic flat that checks all the boxes.

There are plenty of shoes that will get us around, but how many will not only get us there but also get us there in comfort and style? Few. One being? The Lucky Brand Cahill Flat.

See it: Grab Lucky Brand Cahill Flat starting at $89 at Nordstrom!

The Lucky Brand Cahill Flat is a modern spin on the formerly outdated rendition. Instead, it offers a cool, classic and above all, consistent approach. The sleek design incorporates ultrasmooth and supple leather that is highly distinguishable amongst other flats. The everyday essential flat is designed with a lightly cushioned footbed for all-day comfort. Shoppers won’t only look cool, but also have comfort. Wow!

How often do we find a shoe and it just looks simple, yet sharp? Rarely, ever. We have to admit we were captivated at first glance by this ultra sharp design. As we further evaluated the already stunning shoe, we couldn’t help but love the slip-on, slip-off concept. The ultrasmooth, supple leather is highly distinguishable. Shoppers looking for a simple but stated shoe, look no further.

This shoe is what dreams are made of, but really. The lightly cushioned footbed ensures all-day comfort. So even on our worst days, it will still be our feet’s best day. We can’t help but feel as if we are dreaming because this shoe is too good to be true. But they’re not, which makes our minds instantly think of how many different ways we could incorporate these into our day-to-day.

They’re also ultra transitional. Sure, plenty of shoes will get us through our day-to-day travels or commutes, but how many shoes can we actually travel with. The slip-on, slip-off concept is major when thinking about long lines at the airports, never-ending flights and unpredictably uncertain weather. While we can’t promise any flight upgrades while rocking these shoes on an airplane, we can promise it’ll take our outfit to first-class.

It’s hard to throw shade when the Cahill flat offers so many.

The Cahill flat is available in four colors which include black leather, biking red leather, dark driftwood leather and maple sugar. And, if we’re being honest there really is no wrong choice when selecting a shade. The black leather is, of course, the most versatile and classic in the group. It can transition with bold and bright colors but serve as a staple in doing so. We can’t help but think of a brightly patterned dress worn with a long cardigan duster perfectly pairing with these flats. Can we say oh-so-chic!

The biker red leather is ideal for the shopper looking for something bold, yet rustic. Perhaps best during the fall and winter seasons, the flats will pair excellently with jeans, chunky sweaters and soft scarfs. Shoppers will be anything but basic when pairing these flats with their pumpkin spice latte! The dark driftwood leather is somewhere between a brown and grey. Which at first may be hard to vision, but trust us, it is amazing! We can’t help but think how universal this shoe can be with jeans, trousers, skirts — the options are neverending. Lastly, the maple sugar is the nude we never knew we needed! It can literally transition throughout all four seasons and then around again. Pair with a monochromatic look of all neutrals or be more daring with colored trouser or even opt for leather pants. We really can never go wrong.

Don’t take our word, just ask reviewers. While it is suggested to size down for a snugger fit, the flat seems to be the answer for all foot problems. One reviewer goes on to explain her always problematic foot problems, and how these shoes transformed not only her wardrobe but comforted her feet in doing so. Other reviewers echoed similarly!

They’re the one stop shop for versatility. But, don’t take our word, try them out. Whether shoppers dress them up or dress them down, the Cahill flats will instantly give off an effortlessly sleek vibe that says “I made an effort today.”

