This Open-Front Cardigan Is the Ideal Blend of Professional and Comfy

Sweater weather is here, and there’s so much to explore. Chances are, your loungewear wardrobe is locked in — but what about when it’s actually time to leave the house? There are plenty of options depending on what type of occasion you’re dressing for. Whether you’re heading back to the office or simply catching up with girlfriends at brunch, the design and cut of a sweater can elevate it to a stylish new stratosphere.

Lately, we’ve come across an innovative phenomenon: sweaters that look like blazers. They’re sleek, collared and exude professional energy. This knit piece from Urban CoCo is exactly what we’re talking about, and it’s on sale right now for a seriously low price!

Get the Urban CoCo Women’s Drape Front Open Cardigan Long Sleeve Irregular Hem for prices starting at just $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 7, 2020, but are subject to change.



This open-front sweater has a slight collar that drapes out beautifully at the front. In fact, the draping helps nail those blazer vibes we’re after, and guarantees this sweater is appropriate for work or a slightly more formal event.

This cardigan is made from a lightweight, super stretchy material that will help you achieve optimal comfort, which is why thousands of shoppers are completely obsessed with it. Being fashion-forward and easy to wear are both key traits of a trophy garment, and that’s what’s practically guaranteed here.

Urban CoCo Women’s Drape Front Open Cardigan Long Sleeve Irregular Hem (Lavender)

In fact, Amazon customers love this sweater so much, they’re picking it up in multiple colors! Based on the affordability, it makes sense — there are currently a whopping 22 shades to choose from. For anyone in the market for a flattering piece, the drape effect reportedly makes shoppers’ figures look slimmer, which is always a major plus!

Despite being a relatively standard item, the versatility this cardigan has is second to none. It’s rare to find a purchase that blends the professional world with your everyday life, but here it is. You’re bound to wear this sweater throughout the fall, winter and beyond!

