Use This Vitamin C Rich Moisturizer To Brighten and Hydrate Skin

Not every moisturizer is made equal. Sometimes, you need a bit more than hydration to calm or improve problem skin. And sometimes it’s not that you have a “problem” with your skin, but it isn’t getting the ingredients that you know it should be – like the vitamins you find yourself missing for one reason or another. So when you can find a multipurpose moisturizer that can tackle a variety of issues, it’s a good idea to snag it.

The Laneige Radian-C Cream may appear to be your everyday moisturizer, but it’s filled with vitamins C and E to help visibly brighten your skin and help to smooth the surface. All these vitamins and skin-loving ingredients help to deliver hydration and lessen dullness you might be getting daily. If you have uneven texture or spots of hyperpigmentation, this cream can help to alleviate those problems. Best of all, it’s just $35.

Get the Laneige Radian-C Cream at Amazon for $35! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 15, 2024, but are subject to change.

If you want to incorporate this moisturizer into your regular routine, you don’t have to do anything different. All you have to do is wash your face as normal. Then swipe some of this on your face in both the morning and at night to help get the maximum benefit.

If you’re using vitamin C, be careful to remember that it may negate the effects of any retinol cream you’re using. You’ll also want to make sure you also layer on a sunscreen, or you won’t be getting the full benefits of the cream.

For just $35, you really should give this moisturizer a try. Laneige is already a brand that’s proven how good it is at moisturizing and plumping skin, however. If you’ve used the brand’s lip mask at night, you’ll already be familiar with it. Deliver some much-needed vitamin C to your routine with this affordable new addition to your skincare routine, too.

