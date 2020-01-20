Even though January hasn’t ended yet, we’re nearing its conclusion. It may seem hard to believe, but before you know it, Valentine’s Day will be right around the corner! It’s never too early to start thinking about what you’d like to order for someone special in your life — especially if you plan on sending flowers.

Having flowers delivered on time is crucial, which is why there’s no such thing as placing your order too far in advance. In fact, the earlier you have your arrangements on lock, the better! FTD is here to help you out by providing the option to easily snag a wide variety of stunning bouquets ahead of time thanks to their website. Oh, and they’re also giving Us a discount on many of their selections — which is major! Check them all out now, or take a peek at our seven favorites below!

This Classic Bouquet

This arrangement is simple, classy, tried and true. You can never go wrong with a stunning arrangement of fresh red roses on Valentine’s Day.

Get the True Romantic Red Rose Bouquet (originally starting at $90) on sale for prices starting at just $72 from FTD — limited time only!

This Multicolored Bouquet

If someone you know is obsessed with color, then this non-traditional mixture of multiple-hued roses is definitely the way to go.

Get the Mixed Roses bouquet (originally starting at $45) on sale for prices starting at just $40 from FTD — limited time only!

This Romantic Mixed Bouquet

Mixing flowers can give a bouquet some interesting texture, and this combination of lavender roses with smaller red and purple flowers is ideal for someone that loves these two classic colors!

Get the In Bloom Bouquet (originally starting at $50) on sale for prices starting at just $45 from FTD — limited time only!

This “Pretty in Pink” Bouquet

For the Valentine in your life that’s obsessed with everything pink, this arrangement is clearly the right pick. Even the vase is painted a rose gold hue, which we adore!

Get the Sweetest Crush Bouquet (originally starting at $95) on sale for prices starting at just $86 from FTD — limited time only!

This Regal Lavender Bouquet

For the purple-lover among us, this lavish arrangement of stunning lavender roses definitely gives off royal vibes.

Get the Pure Beauty Lavender Rose Bouquet (originally starting at $85) on sale for prices starting at just $77 from FTD — limited time only!

This Adorable Embellished Bouquet

If you’re looking for a bouquet with added pizzazz, this one with a wire heart halo over it is such a great choice. The bold colors make it super fun and Instagram-friendly!

Get the Sweet & Swooning Bouquet (originally starting at $66) on sale for prices starting at just $53 from FTD — limited time only!

This Cute Boxed Bouquet

This is a great take on a bouquet and is perfect to send to an office. The elegant red roses are arranged in a heart shape, making this an incredibly easy floral gift to take home at the end of the day!

Get the Lovely Red Rose Heart Box (originally $80) on sale for just $65 from FTD — limited time only!

Check out all of the different Valentine’s Day themed floral arrangements available from FTD here!

