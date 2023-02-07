Cancel OK
15 Valentine’s Day Gifts for Men That Aren’t Ties or Socks — All on Sale

 Amazon/Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Save yourself some time, stress and money this Valentine’s Day with a little help from Us! We know it’s getting down to the wire, but you can still score a great gift if you’re shopping for the man in your life.

Instead of picking out the typical tie or sock set, we found options that feel a bit more unique and special. We also made sure all of the gifts you see below are are marked-down, so you’re snagging a steal deal no matter which you end up going with. Read on to check out which gifts for men we currently have on our radar!

Versace Logomania Slipper

Versace Logomania Slipper
Nordstrom

Designer slippers like these can make every morning feel luxurious!

Originally $250On Sale: $163You Save 35%
CAMPO Ceramic Ultrasonic Diffuser

CAMPO Ceramic Ultrasonic Diffuser
Nordstrom

Use different essential oils with this diffuser for aromatherapy benefits and to create a relaxing mood!

Originally $108On Sale: $65You Save 40%
Ray-Ban 56mm Square Polarized Sunglasses

Ray-Ban 56mm Square Polarized Sunglasses
Nordstrom

We’re feeling some strong Top Gun energy from these shades!

Originally $201On Sale: $151You Save 25%
MoCuishle Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Massager

MoCuishle Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Massager
Nordstrom

After a long day, there’s nothing better than sitting back and relieving stress with this bestselling massager!

Originally $70On Sale: $50You Save 29%
colsen Tabletop Rubbing Alcohol Indoor Fireplace

colsen Tabletop Rubbing Alcohol Indoor Fireplace
Amazon

We adore the cozy and romantic vibe that this adorable mini indoor fireplace can bring to the table — perfect for date night!

Originally $100On Sale: $35You Save 65%
COURANT Italian Leather Wireless Charging Station

COURANT Italian Leather Wireless Charging Station
Amazon

Charge all devices in the most elegant way with this leather charging station which can also hold other small items!

Originally $175On Sale: $140You Save 20%
Spark Romance- 50 Ways to Deepen Your Connection

Spark Romance- 50 Ways to Deepen Your Connection
Amazon

Keep things interesting with your partner by using this romantic idea box together!

Originally $13On Sale: $11You Save 15%
Amazon Kindle 2022

Amazon Kindle 2022
Amazon

This latest model of the Kindle is seriously lightweight, which is ideal for easy on-the-go reading!

Originally $100On Sale: $75You Save 25%
Medcursor Foot Massager

Medcursor Foot Massager
Amazon

Reviewers say they have has been totally blown away by how well this massager works!

Originally $130On Sale: $80You Save 38%
Lenovo Smart Clock with Alexa

Lenovo Smart Clock with Alexa
Amazon

We love that this alarm clock is voice-controlled, making it super easy to set your wakeup time. It streams music too!

Originally $70On Sale: $25You Save 64%
Citizen Eco-Drive Brycen Chronograph Men’s Watch

Citizen Eco-Drive Brycen Chronograph Men's Watch
Amazon

A watch like this is an excellent gift because it’s classic and can team well with so many different outfits!

Originally $375On Sale: $218You Save 42%
Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker

Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker
Amazon

This speaker is small and compact enough to take with you on vacation, plus it’s waterproof!

Originally $149On Sale: $129You Save 13%
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug
Amazon

Keep hot drinks from cooling down with this warming mug and coaster set!

Originally $150On Sale: $125You Save 17%
TheraGun Pro Handheld Massage Gun

TheraGun Pro Handheld Massage Gun
Amazon

Target specific muscle aches and pains with this portable massager which comes with different attachments for even more precise relief!

Originally $599On Sale: $429You Save 28%
Froolu Personalized Whiskey Decanter Set

Froolu Personalized Whiskey Decanter Set
Amazon

Put a personal touch on your gift this year with this whiskey set that’s customizable!

Originally $125On Sale: $90You Save 28%
15 Valentine's Day Gifts to Bring You and Your Partner Closer Together

Looking for more Valentine's Day gift recommendations? Check out some of our other favorites below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!