15 Valentine’s Day Gifts for Men That Aren’t Ties or Socks — All on Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Save yourself some time, stress and money this Valentine’s Day with a little help from Us! We know it’s getting down to the wire, but you can still score a great gift if you’re shopping for the man in your life.

Instead of picking out the typical tie or sock set, we found options that feel a bit more unique and special. We also made sure all of the gifts you see below are are marked-down, so you’re snagging a steal deal no matter which you end up going with. Read on to check out which gifts for men we currently have on our radar!

Versace Logomania Slipper

Designer slippers like these can make every morning feel luxurious!

Originally $250 On Sale: $163 You Save 35% See it!

CAMPO Ceramic Ultrasonic Diffuser

Use different essential oils with this diffuser for aromatherapy benefits and to create a relaxing mood!

Originally $108 On Sale: $65 You Save 40% See it!

Ray-Ban 56mm Square Polarized Sunglasses

We’re feeling some strong Top Gun energy from these shades!

Originally $201 On Sale: $151 You Save 25% See it!

MoCuishle Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Massager

After a long day, there’s nothing better than sitting back and relieving stress with this bestselling massager!

Originally $70 On Sale: $50 You Save 29% See it!

colsen Tabletop Rubbing Alcohol Indoor Fireplace

We adore the cozy and romantic vibe that this adorable mini indoor fireplace can bring to the table — perfect for date night!

Originally $100 On Sale: $35 You Save 65% See it!

COURANT Italian Leather Wireless Charging Station

Charge all devices in the most elegant way with this leather charging station which can also hold other small items!

Originally $175 On Sale: $140 You Save 20% See it!

Spark Romance- 50 Ways to Deepen Your Connection

Keep things interesting with your partner by using this romantic idea box together!

Originally $13 On Sale: $11 You Save 15% See it!

Amazon Kindle 2022

This latest model of the Kindle is seriously lightweight, which is ideal for easy on-the-go reading!

Originally $100 On Sale: $75 You Save 25% See it!

Medcursor Foot Massager

Reviewers say they have has been totally blown away by how well this massager works!

Originally $130 On Sale: $80 You Save 38% See it!

Lenovo Smart Clock with Alexa

We love that this alarm clock is voice-controlled, making it super easy to set your wakeup time. It streams music too!

Originally $70 On Sale: $25 You Save 64% See it!

Citizen Eco-Drive Brycen Chronograph Men’s Watch

A watch like this is an excellent gift because it’s classic and can team well with so many different outfits!

Originally $375 On Sale: $218 You Save 42% See it!

Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker

This speaker is small and compact enough to take with you on vacation, plus it’s waterproof!

Originally $149 On Sale: $129 You Save 13% See it!

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug

Keep hot drinks from cooling down with this warming mug and coaster set!

Originally $150 On Sale: $125 You Save 17% See it!

TheraGun Pro Handheld Massage Gun

Target specific muscle aches and pains with this portable massager which comes with different attachments for even more precise relief!

Originally $599 On Sale: $429 You Save 28% See it!

Froolu Personalized Whiskey Decanter Set

Put a personal touch on your gift this year with this whiskey set that’s customizable!

Originally $125 On Sale: $90 You Save 28% See it!

