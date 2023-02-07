15 Valentine’s Day Gifts for Men That Aren’t Ties or Socks — All on Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Save yourself some time, stress and money this Valentine’s Day with a little help from Us! We know it’s getting down to the wire, but you can still score a great gift if you’re shopping for the man in your life.
Instead of picking out the typical tie or sock set, we found options that feel a bit more unique and special. We also made sure all of the gifts you see below are are marked-down, so you’re snagging a steal deal no matter which you end up going with. Read on to check out which gifts for men we currently have on our radar!
Versace Logomania Slipper
Designer slippers like these can make every morning feel luxurious!
CAMPO Ceramic Ultrasonic Diffuser
Use different essential oils with this diffuser for aromatherapy benefits and to create a relaxing mood!
Ray-Ban 56mm Square Polarized Sunglasses
We’re feeling some strong Top Gun energy from these shades!
MoCuishle Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Massager
After a long day, there’s nothing better than sitting back and relieving stress with this bestselling massager!
colsen Tabletop Rubbing Alcohol Indoor Fireplace
We adore the cozy and romantic vibe that this adorable mini indoor fireplace can bring to the table — perfect for date night!
COURANT Italian Leather Wireless Charging Station
Charge all devices in the most elegant way with this leather charging station which can also hold other small items!
Spark Romance- 50 Ways to Deepen Your Connection
Keep things interesting with your partner by using this romantic idea box together!
Amazon Kindle 2022
This latest model of the Kindle is seriously lightweight, which is ideal for easy on-the-go reading!
Medcursor Foot Massager
Reviewers say they have has been totally blown away by how well this massager works!
Lenovo Smart Clock with Alexa
We love that this alarm clock is voice-controlled, making it super easy to set your wakeup time. It streams music too!
Citizen Eco-Drive Brycen Chronograph Men’s Watch
A watch like this is an excellent gift because it’s classic and can team well with so many different outfits!
Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker
This speaker is small and compact enough to take with you on vacation, plus it’s waterproof!
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug
Keep hot drinks from cooling down with this warming mug and coaster set!
TheraGun Pro Handheld Massage Gun
Target specific muscle aches and pains with this portable massager which comes with different attachments for even more precise relief!
Froolu Personalized Whiskey Decanter Set
Put a personal touch on your gift this year with this whiskey set that’s customizable!
