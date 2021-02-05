11 Luxe Lingerie Sets and Intimates to Pick Up for Valentine’s Day

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Valentine’s Day is a pretty polarizing holiday. People either adore it or seriously despise it for a variety of reasons. But hear Us out — instead of being on one side of the spectrum, why not just take the day to celebrate love itself?

Contrary to popular belief, you don’t have to be in a relationship to enjoy Valentine’s Day. Pick up something to make yourself feel fabulous — like stunning, sultry lingerie. A new set of intimates is always worth the splurge, so check out our V-Day favorites below!

This Luxe Lingerie Set

This glamorous set has everything you need for a statement-making look!

Get the Colette & Sebastian Juliette Lace Lingerie Set for $230, available from Anya Lust!

This Affordable Bodysuit Set

Nail the retro aesthetic with this complete set, including a pair of thigh-high stockings and garters!

Get the Anyou Women’s Lingerie Stretchy Lace Teddy Bodysuit with Stockings for just $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Silky Peekaboo Lace Robe

This robe can make its debut on Valentine’s Day, but you’ll surely want to wear it year-round!

Get the Flounce Robe for $80, available from Victoria’s Secret!

This Underwire Bodysuit

This bold bodysuit mixes sheer with intricate lace paneling. Chic!

Get the Frankie Lace Bodysuit with free shipping for $278, available from Fleur du Mal!

This Ruffle Babydoll Teddy

This gorgeous babydoll slip was designed to fit your figure to perfection!

Get the Oh Là Là Chéri Valentine Sheer Plus Size Babydoll for just $59, available from Anya Lust!

These Comfy Lace-Back Panties

If you already have a black bra you love, match it with these lace-back panties to create a flirty set!

Get the Lace Back Cheeky panty for $28, available from ThirdLove!

This Super Sweet Babydoll Teddy

If you’re not a fan of wearing anything too tight or form-fitting, this babydoll teddy is a flattering choice.

Get the Pleated Babydoll (originally $60) on sale for just $50, available from Victoria’s Secret!

This Sheer Underwire Hearts Bra

Hearts and Valentine’s Day are two peas in a pod. This sheer bra uses hearts in the most abstract and stunning way!

Get the Milena Plunge Underwired Bra for $145, available from Agent Provocateur!

This Playful Pink Two-Piece Set

This sheer mesh top and brief-style shorts are the most unexpected and surprisingly elegant set.

Get the Ruched Bow Gift Set with free shipping for $430, available from Fleur du Mal!

This Affordable Slinky Satin Teddy

We’re so impressed with how expensive this slip looks — but it’s currently under $20!

Get the Avidlove Women’s Lingerie V-Neck Nightwear Satin Lace Mini Teddy for prices starting at $11, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Lace Cutout Slip Dress

This luxurious slip has subtle lace cutouts that give it an understated look.

Get the Gisele Slip for $310, available from Agent Provocateur!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!