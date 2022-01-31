Shop Your Heart Out! Here Are the 9 Cutest Sweaters for Valentine’s Day

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The countdown is on — Valentine’s Day is just two weeks away! You can’t even walk into a grocery store without seeing constant reminders of the upcoming holiday. Chocolates, teddy bears and greeting cards line the shelves, proving that love actually is all around.

Show some spirit at the office or out on the town by dressing up in festive attire for the occasion. We rounded up the sweetest sweaters for Valentine’s Day that are both timely and timeless. Bring on the heart prints, graphics and red and pink color combos! Whether you’re staying in or going out, these playful patterns will get the conversation (hearts) going.

This Red Heart Crewneck

Wear your heart on your sleeve in this classic navy crewneck, complete with red hearts. This stylish sweater also comes in plus sizes.

Get the Caslon Heart Pattern Crewneck Sweater for just $69 at Nordstrom!

This Fuzzy Hearts Sweater

This pink fuzzy heart print sweater is totally on brand for Valentine’s Day! Cuddle up in this cozy pullover, also available in purple.

Get the Corriesha Women’s Casual Crewneck Comfy Fuzzy Hearts Knit Sweater Pullover for just $31 at Amazon!

This Heart Print Cardigan

Take your street style up a notch with this heart print cardigan. Featuring a black base with beige and lavender details, this sophisticated sweater will be a closet staple year-round.

Get the Kate Kasin Women Open Front Heart Pattern Knitted Sweater Cardigan with Pockets for just $33 at Amazon!

This Pop Heart Sweatshirt

Searching for a new spin on a grey sweatshirt for Valentine’s Day? This cotton-blend crewneck with red and pink embroidered hearts is an everyday essential.

Get the Caslon Pop Heart Cotton Blend Sweatshirt for just $49 at Nordstrom!

This Pastel Heart Cardigan

Swooning over this cropped cardigan with pastel-hued hearts! The button-up sweater is just too cute.

Get the Free the Roses Pastel Heart Cardigan for just $90 at Nordstrom!

This Cozy Heart Print Pajama Set

Stay cozy from head to toe in these Splendid heart print pajamas. Watch a relevant rom-com with a pint of your favorite ice cream in this soft set!

Get the Splendid Cozy Two-Piece Pajama Set for just $88 at Nordstrom!

This Red and Pink Leopard Print Sweater

Have a wild Valentine’s Day in this red and pink leopard print sweater. You’ll definitely be one fun party animal in this vibrant look!

Get the SSPalu Color Block Leopard Print Pullover Sweater for just $35 at Walmart!

This Neutral Heart Print Pullover

If you want to stay away from red and pink, try this neutral heart print pullover. The oversized fit is the perfect choice for a casual-chic ensemble.

Get the Anrabess Women Crewneck Batwing Sleeve Oversized Side Slit Ribbed Knit Pullover for just $44 (originally $60) at Amazon!

This Pink Love Sweater

Pretty in pink! All you need is “LOVE” with this pink graphic print sweater.

Get the Time and Tru Women’s Pink Love Sweater for just $16 at Walmart!

