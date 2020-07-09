Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Vanessa Hudgens is the queen of boho chic. Even in the midst of a pandemic that left Us without her signature Coachella outfits, she still doesn’t disappoint in the fashion department. Most recently, the Rent: Live star was seen out and about in Los Angeles wearing a look that epitomizes her effortlessly cool style. The base for her ensemble was a surprisingly simple cropped white tank from American Apparel, and we found a bestselling top from the brand on Amazon that you can pick up to snag the same vibe!

Get the American Apparel Women’s Cotton Spandex Sleeveless Crop Top for prices starting at just $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

We are loving this slightly elevated version of a classic American Apparel crop tank, which a sleek halter neckline. This type of cut is flattering on virtually every body type. Whether you have a smaller or larger bust, the way the straps curve up toward your neck creates a nice, elegant shape.

Hudgens opted to team her white crop tank with a flowy, printed blue maxi skirt and some simple slide sandals — the ultimate beach babe look! The beauty of tops like these is their simplicity. You can pair them with nearly any high-waisted pant or skirt that you already have in your closet. Of course, the white hue is absolutely perfect for the summertime.

Get the American Apparel Women’s Cotton Spandex Sleeveless Crop Top for prices starting at just $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

You can also pick up this American Apparel top in black or heather grey, and all three of these colors are the among most versatile shades that you can own. This bestselling tank is definitely a fan favorite — reviews say that it’s the “perfect fitted crop top” and that they made it a priority to own it in multiple colors! As far as basics go, American Apparel is an expert. Their staple pieces are highly coveted, and you seriously can’t go wrong with a crop tank as awesome as this!

See it: Get the American Apparel Women’s Cotton Spandex Sleeveless Crop Top for prices starting at just $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from American Apparel and shop all of the women’s fashion available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!