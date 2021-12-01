No One is Going to Believe You Bought Your Holiday Dress From Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Still figuring out your outfit for a holiday gathering this year? Or maybe you have multiple gatherings to attend and need multiple new outfits. There’s at least one family get-together, a get-together with old friends, a party at work, a White Elephant party…your schedule might be filling up. So we wanted to help you out!

If you have an event coming up super soon, don’t worry. You don’t have to rush to the mall and pick out something you either don’t really want or that’s out of your budget. Amazon actually has stunning options, and if you’re a Prime member, shipping will be fast and free on this gorgeous dress!

Get the Verdusa Elegant Ribbed Knit Bell Sleeve Fit and Flare Midi Dress starting at just $41 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

This dress is a fan-favorite, and it’s extremely easy to see why. This is the kind of dress we can’t believe is available on Amazon, and for under $50. That’s major, and we don’t want to miss out on the opportunity to grab one, especially at this time of year. We’d rock this dress year round, but it’ll be a complete hit at holiday parties!

This ribbed, stretchy dress has a fit-and-flare silhouette with a defined, flattering waistline and a flowy, flared hem that reaches to midi length. It has a mock neckline for added sophistication and style, plus elbow-length sleeves that flutter off to form ruffle cuffs that we absolutely, positively adore. Incomprehensibly cute and beautiful!

Yet another win is that this dress is currently available in 14 colors, so you have plenty to choose from. All of the red, green and blue versions are obviously our top holiday picks, but you can also grab a neutral shade for even more versatility, or an unexpected pop like purple. The pink has graceful ballerina vibes!

If you’re heading somewhere with a fancier dress code, wear this dress with either closed-toe pumps or metallic, strappy heels, adding on some statement earrings and/or bracelets. For something a little more low-key, grab a knotted headband and some sleek flats. You could even dress it down more with low-top sneakers and a jacket when the occasion calls for it. Holiday season or not, this dress will be a staple in your wardrobe!

