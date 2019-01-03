When it comes to tackling the chilly temps in style, we can’t resist a cozy number that will keep Us stylish and snug all season long! While we already have a medley of chic jackets, boots and pullover sweaters to choose from, we’re all about giving our scarf collection an upgrade. Thanks to the Saks Off 5th Winter Essentials Sale, we can now shop ‘til we drop and give our closet a nice update!

Saks Off 5th always comes through with a stellar designer lineup! A great place for any fashionista to satisfy their fix, the retailer never disappoints. With a variety of options ranging from gloves, coats, cardigans and more marked down with an extra 50 percent off, you can bet that we are ready to take advantage of this fabulous deal. It truly doesn’t get any better than this!

See It: Grab the Versace Fringed Logo Scarf at Saks Off 5th for 54 percent off the original price of $220, now $100 with an additional 50 percent off with code ‘WARMTH’ for the final price of $50! Not your style? Check out other Versace scarf styles at the Saks Off 5th Winter Essentials Sale today!

There are plenty of scarves that are worthy of places in our closet, but once we set our sights on this Versace offering, we immediately felt that we hit the jackpot! Comfy and every bit as luxurious as we could imagine, the choice was pretty simple.

Founded in 1978, Versace has become one of the biggest fashion brands in the world. Known for creating designs with beautiful detailing and timeless appeal, this brand is easily a top pick for any fashionista and we can’t wait to wear this style!

A fabulous addition to any wardrobe, the Versace Fringed Logo Scarf will easily add a luxe appeal to any ensemble. Made with a wool blend fabric, we can count on this knit to keep our necks nice and warm all season long. We are so ready to take our winter style to new heights!

We love the chic detailing! Designed with popular fringe styling along both ends of the construction, this garment offers a soft feel for the maximum level of comfort. The brand’s logo also appears in the center for added detail. Complete with stripes along the center of the construction, this essential will make a bold statement with ease.

For days when we’re looking to keep our look casual, we can pull out black skinny jeans, knee-high boots, a long sleeve cashmere top, loafers and a top coat for a winter-ready look! We can even dress this accessory up with a black fit-and-flare dress, pointed toe pumps, a shoulder bag and a wrap coat for our next cocktail party. For days when we’re heading to the office, we can wear Ponte pants, a buttondown top, ballet flats, a suede coat and a tote bag for a stylish ensemble.

Available in a chic black beige, this garment will set the tone for a sophisticated vibe with our everyday ensembles. Great for our relaxed and dressy styles, this creation will become our versatile go-to pick. We can also switch it up with the black yellow offering. A great buy for those who love to play with color, the yellow stripe detail will provide a vibrant hue that will stand out effortlessly. We also appreciate that this style can pair well with denim jeans, basic tops, fitted sweaters and more to switch up our look.

Not sure how to flaunt the black and yellow number? We’ve got you covered! We can wear a pleated midiskirt, tights, a statement top, kitten heels, a boyfriend blazer and an embellished brooch for an office-ready look. We can also wear this knit with boyfriend jeans, a bodysuit, ankle-cut booties, a leather jacket and a cross-body bag to hit happy hour with our girlfriends. For days when we’re running errands, we can simply wear a pair of leggings, Ugg boots, a high/low top and a puffer jacket for a comfy look. From casual to dressy style, this essential will make the perfect accessory.

The best part? We can shop this offering at a double markdown! Yes, you read that correctly! Normally retailing for $220, we can score an additional 50 percent off the $100 markdown, leaving Us with a $50 price tag! Now, that’s what we call a super sweet deal!

What are you waiting for? Shop the Saks Off 5th Winter Essentials Sale until Jan. 6 to score big! Don’t forget to use the code, ‘WARMTH’, to earn an additional 50 percent off your purchase! Happy Shopping!

