Stressed Skin? Stay Calm and Clear With This Soothing Gift Set — 20% Off

We have our complaints about the way our skin acts up year round, but this is the time of year when it tends to be exceedingly rambunctious. Something about the mix of cold weather, artificial heat and the stress of the holidays and the year ending just seems to instantly clog up our pores and encourage endless acne and irritation.

One big mistake people tend to make in skincare is not changing up their routine at all as the weather changes. Each new season should act as a reason to reevaluate your regimen. Maybe a moisturizer that’s nice in the summer just isn’t doing enough in the winter, or you need something more concentrated on calming redness and breakouts in the winter. Maybe we all just need to de-stress our skin with this holiday gift set from Versed. And you know what? We need to do it for 20% off!

Get the Calm, Clear, and Holiday Cheer Skin De-Stressing Gift Set ($30 value) for just $16 with code GIFTSET20 at Versed for a limited time!

This limited-edition set was already a bargain buy, marked down to $10 under its value, but with code GIFTSET20, you’re getting it for even less. Three products from one of our most trusted skincare brands for just $16? This really does feel like a holiday miracle!

We especially love Versed products because they tend to work for pretty much everyone. This set, which is vegan and cruelty-free, is gentle yet effective at calming all types of troubled skin — and even your mind. The first product inside is a fun one — the Facial Acupressure Wand. It’s made of a naturally-cooling zamac, and you lightly massage the tip over the pressure points on your face in three-second increments to soothe tension all over. Take a look at the photos on the website (or the actual packaging) to see those pressure points. Repeat three times and breathe deeply for a relaxing self-care session!

Second in the set is the Just Breathe Clarifying Serum, which aims for happy and clear skin even when you’re panic-buying a last-minute gift for that Secret Santa you forgot about. It claims to decongest pores, control oil and prevent breakouts. Just use two to three drops after cleansing and toning but before moisturizing!

Speaking of moisturizing, the last product in this set is the Dew Point Moisturizing Gel-Cream. Hate the feeling of heavy lotions? This one hydrates without the weight. It claims to soothe inflammation as well. Try warming it between your hands before patting it into your skin for better absorption. You’ll want to use this one after your serum, and if it’s daytime, before your sunscreen!

With these three products in your arsenal, your skin isn’t even going to remember why it was so upset in the first place. Just make sure you grab it ASAP — while the GIFTSET20 code still works!

