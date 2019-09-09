Victoria Beckham Uses This Must-Have Scrub for Perfectly Polished Skin





It’s no secret that most celebrities tend to have perfect skin. What is sometimes unknown to Us is what they do to achieve their glowy and radiant complexions. Even in some of the most candid paparazzi shots that we see of stars, their skin always seems to look absolutely luminous.

We love keeping our eyes and ears open for products that celebs use in any interviews they give. If there’s a product that a certain celebrity swears by, we definitely make it a point to put that product on our list of things we need to try! It so happens that we’ve discovered a favorite scrub that Victoria Beckham swears by to get her skin looking fresh and rejuvenated, and anything this fashion icon is using is something we absolutely must have!

See it: Get the Lancer Skincare The Method: Polish Normal-Combination Skin for $75 from Dermstore!

In an interview with the beauty blog Into The Gloss, the former Spice Girl and wife of soccer superstar David Beckham revealed that she absolutely adores the Lancer Skincare The Method: Polish Normal-Combination Skin as her go-to scrub for exfoliating the face. If you don’t currently have a face scrub incorporated in your skincare routine you might want to consider trying this one out, and you can order it right now from Dermstore!

Beckham couldn’t say enough nice things about this product in her interview. She called this scrub “fantastic,” saying that “it’s quite grainy and abrasive. I can feel my face tingling afterwards.” There’s nothing that’s worse than feeling like a product isn’t doing what it’s supposed to do — namely when it comes to face scrubs and exfoliators. So it’s great that Beckham can attest to the fact that you can definitely feel this scrub is working when you use it!

The fashion mogul, who owns her eponymous label, also went as far as saying that this product is “the best scrub I’ve found because it really stimulates the skin,” which is serious high praise! She says that you can use the product up to two times per day, but that for her it “really depends on what photo shoots” she has scheduled in a given time frame. The mother of four (who seriously doesn’t seem to age!) says that she opts to use the scrub “every few days” so that she can “get that surface layer of skin off,” followed by a hydrating face mask to bring moisture her skin.

See it: Get the Lancer Skincare The Method: Polish Normal-Combination Skin for $75 from Dermstore!

This Lancer Skincare scrub can do a lot more for your skin than just eliminating dead skin cells from the face. This product is said to diminish signs of aging, help with acne and keep your complexion blemish free, help lessen the size of your pores and keep the face moisturized. In a clinical study conducted by the company, after four weeks of use 98% of the participants reported that their skin looked and felt smoother, appeared healthier and overall felt resurfaced.

The key to using this product is to be very gentle — don’t press too hard on your skin when using it so that the scrub can do all the work. Shoppers say that this scrub is “gentle, yet thorough,” so even when you don’t necessarily feel like it’s doing its job it definitely it! It’s also best to use this as an exfoliator prior to washing your face with a cleanser, as one reviewer warns that “it does leave an oily film” on your face after use that you definitely don’t want.

If you’re looking to get the same glowing complexion that Posh Spice has maintained for years, definitely look into this Lancer Skincare scrub!

See it: Get the Lancer Skincare The Method: Polish Normal-Combination Skin for $75 from Dermstore!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from Lancer Skincare and other cleansers & exfoliators available at Dermstore here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!