Rock the Color of 2023 With This Magenta Cardigan From Amazon

At the end of every year, Pantone announces what the color of the year will be come January. For 2022, it was Veri Peri, a pretty, carefree shade of blue-purple. For 2023, we now know it’s Viva Magenta! Pantone officially launched the news on December 1, welcoming the world to the “Magentaverse.”

Viva Magenta is described as vibrating with “vim and vigor” and as an expression of strength. “Viva Magenta is brave and fearless, and a pulsating color whose exuberance promotes a joyous and optimistic celebration, writing a new narrative.” Just as with last year, shoppers are looking for ways to add variations of this winning color to their wardrobes — and we have just the thing!

Get the Grace Karin Essential Solid Open-Front Long Cardigan Sweater for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

We knew the magenta version of this fan-favorite, highly-rated cardigan from Amazon had to be in our closet for the start of 2023. Bright and bold yet soft and feminine in its own way, this hot pink sweater is a beauty through and through, both in look and feel. It’s made of a soft, breathable and stretchy viscose blend that’s neither too thick nor too thin, and its drapey shawl collar screams effortless elegance!

This cardigan also has an open front with no buttons to deal with (or worry about losing), plus two cute patch pockets in front. It also has a longline hem, hitting around mid-thigh, plus ribbing at the hem and the cuffs of the long sleeves. Simple yet detailed!

This cardigan, which also comes in over 30 other colors, is definitely a pop of color, but that doesn’t mean it’s hard to style. Magenta looks amazing when paired with so many different types of hues.

You could keep it sleek and simple with black, white or navy, or you could turn heads by wearing this piece with a cobalt blue jumpsuit, a bright yellow midi dress or a silky green cami with jeans. You could even try it with a sparkly silver piece underneath, or other shades of pink or red! Don’t be afraid to take a risk!

