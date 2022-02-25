This Ruffle Dress Has Us Head Over Heels — 58% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Quick! You need to get dressed! It’s 75 degrees outside, there’s no rain on the forecast and yes, pictures will be taken. We’ll enjoy a picnic at the park, some shopping at the downtown boutiques, a stroll through the farmers’ market and maybe a visit to an outdoor sculpture garden. So, what are you going to wear?

All of this and more could await you in the warm weather ahead, so as you start to make plans, let’s start filling up your closet with new pieces too. We don’t want you to be worried over having nothing to wear when the time to enjoy the sunshine finally comes. That’s why we need to show you this dress!

How cute is this? We were immediately drawn in by its adorable, airy aura. The high neck with the ruffle collar and the matching ruffles on the arm openings? How could we not fall head-over-heels in love? You also get a tiered design on this mini dress, the fabric lightweight, flowy and freeing. It’s designed to hit most people a little above the knee!

Walmart reviewers say this dress is “so comfortable and flattering,” with multiple shoppers even commenting that it looks fabulous on pear body shapes. Of course, they also agree that it’s “really cute” and note that it’s “perfect for hot summer days.” We feel so lucky to have found it while it’s over half off. Super affordable — and we know we’ll wear it so often!

This dress actually comes in six colors. To no one’s surprise, some sizes across the color wheel have started to sell out. People are getting in on this deal while they can! Luckily, there are still options left so you can get in on it too. We first fell in love with the white version. Such a cute dress for an engagement shoot or simply a sidewalk brunch. The purple caught our eye next — it reminds us of lilacs! Obviously adorable for spring. The red, black, blue and green versions are all magical as well.

Since this dress is already accented with ruffles and tiers, you really don’t need to do much to style it. You can just stick with simple sandals and your everyday handbag! It’s not so busy that you can’t play with it a little bit though. You could try wearing a longer necklace underneath the collar or even wearing it over long sleeves in the colder weather. We could also totally see it with cowboy boots and a hat, or you could go for a sleek city fashion look with pointy-toe mules and a bun. So many outfit ideas already!

Not your style? Shop more from Vonda here and check out more dresses at Walmart here!

