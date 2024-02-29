Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

With spring right around the corner, it’s time to switch your winter mood board from heavy knits and muted hues and replace it with flowy silhouettes, lightweight fabrics and mood-boosting color tones. For boho fashionistas, Free People often makes the most coveted gear for spring — unfortunately, it doesn’t always make the budget. Luckily, we found a top that gives Us the boho Free People vibes we crave without the price tag.

The Dokotoo waffle knit long-sleeve button-down top will be a staple in your closet. It can be styled with everything — we’re talking jeans, a tank top and your favorite pair of sandals for a bonfire on the beach, or a flowy maxi dress for a picnic day in the park. The perfect springtime garment, it can be used both as a top all on its own or as a light layer. With dual purposes, this also makes the top a phenomenal value for the cost — especially considering it’s on sale right now!

Get the Dokotoo Waffle Knit Long Sleeve Button Down Top (originally $40) on sale for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

The top is made from a vintage-style waffle knit and polyester fabric makeup that lays softly against the skin. Being made of polyester, it makes the fabric easy to care for, only requiring a simple machine wash and standard dry. It has an oversized design that makes it comfortable to cozy up in, brown classic button closures and a pocket on the left side for stashing small essentials. From bright yellow and pink to beige and black, this top comes in a style for every shopper — whether you’re someone who likes neutrals or lives for perpetual pops of color.

Amazon shoppers have taken a liking to this top too. In fact, it’s now garnered over 1,000 five-star ratings from shoppers, and we can bet that number will climb as the warmer months draw near. Shoppers like this one love the top for being “soft, comfortable and flattering,” and for being “great for layering.”

The top is also mom-approved by shoppers like this one who wanted a top to hide their tummy but is “still cool and comfortable for summer.”

“This top paired with black biker shorts and sneakers is such a vibe,” they said. “I loved how I looked. I didn’t feel self conscious (for once!!!) [and] was comfy, cute, and got a bunch of compliments . . . I loved it and bought two more because this will definitely be a new comfy-cool-casual staple for me!”

If you’ve been on the hunt for a new light layer to add to your boho spring wardrobe, here’s your sign to scoop this up while you can still snag it for 33% off on Amazon!

Not your style? Shop more from Dokotoo here and discover more tops here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

