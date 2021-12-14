This $19 Sherpa-Lined Cardigan Looks So Much More Expensive Than It Is

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Dressing to impress is quite the challenge once temperatures drop. We’d much rather bundle up in layers than catch a chill in a chic ensemble. But this is Shop With Us, after all — fashion is kind of our thing. We always try to find ways to stay stylish, even when the weather outside is frightful. With the first day of winter only a week away, we’re gearing up for the impending cold by searching for clothing that will keep Us warm all season long.

Every closet needs a cozy cardigan. Lately, we’ve been on the lookout for just the right cut with a versatile style and a flattering fit (basically the opposite of the “old cardigan under someone’s bed” Taylor Swift sings about). Well, the search is over — we just discovered our dream sweater from Walmart! Insulated yet breathable, this slouchy staple is just as stunning as it is soft. Read on to shop this top-rated treasure!

Get the Athletic Works Avia Women’s Sherpa Lined Cardigan for just $19 at Walmart!

Make a fashion statement in the Athletic Works Avia Women’s Sherpa-Lined Cardigan. And for only $19, this shearling sweater is a steal! No one will believe you got this luxe look from Walmart. Available in Winter White, Black Soot, Light Heather Grey and Mauve Pearl Heather, this open-front cardigan is a winter wardrobe essential. And we love that it comes in sizes XS-XXXL, appealing to a wide range of body types.

Throw this layering piece on over a workout outfit when you’re on the go or pair it with a basic tee and jeans when you’re running errands. We’ll be wearing this plush Sherpa-lined sweater while lounging around the house in sweats. Plus, did we mention it’s machine washable? What a win!

Get the Athletic Works Avia Women’s Sherpa Lined Cardigan for just $19 at Walmart!

This sensational sweater earned entirely five-star reviews! “You need this!” one shopper declared. “It fits true to size, is very well-made and a practical addition to my jacket wardrobe. The outside is like a thick, well-made sweatshirt material and the fleece inside is very cozy and comfy.” A sweatshirt and fleece in one? Best of both worlds! Another customer called this cardigan “cute and perfect for winter.” And one rave review got straight to the point: “BUY IT! Looks expensive. Super cozy and soft.” We’re suckers for cozy clothing! “Fabulous cozy cardigan you will want to live in,” shared one shopper. “Soft, warm, cozy, comfortable, doesn’t shed.” It seems like we’ve come to a consensus: this Sherpa-lined cardigan is a keeper!

See It! Get the Athletic Works Avia Women’s Sherpa Lined Cardigan for just $19 at Walmart!

Not your style? Explore more Sherpa clothing here and more cardigans here. Shop all other women’s clothing at Walmart here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!