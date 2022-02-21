Shoppers Say They Feel Ultra-Glamorous in This Silky, Affordable Robe

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re not a morning person, getting your day started is never easy. All you want to do is stay in bed, feeling nice and cozy beneath your sheets. Sadly, being lazy is truly only a weekend activity — during the remainder of the week, we have to rise and grind. You may never fully transition to the early riser lifestyle, but there are ways you can make waking up more enjoyable.

It’s all about establishing a routine that you’re excited about. Being in a good headspace establishes that an equally good day is on the way, and one of our favorite mood-boosters is slipping into a silky robe. We just came across this one from KIM+ONO at Walmart that shoppers are obsessed with, and they have convinced Us that we need to get our hands on it ASAP!

Get the KIM+ONO Long Kimono Satin Robe for just $38 at Walmart!

Simply put, this slinky robe looks like a dream to wear. It’s extra long and has wide sleeves which help make the aesthetic a bit more dramatic. It’s a classic wrap-style robe that comes complete with a matching fabric belt to tie around the waist. There are slits on the hem which help give the robe some more movement and feel less constricting — we can all appreciate that!

This robe is actually made from 100% satin, which is amazing considering how affordable it is. A robe similar to this from a different brand would likely be far less affordable, so we would consider this an incredible bargain. Shoppers say that they are incredibly impressed with the feel of this robe and note that they “think any woman would enjoy having this robe in their closet.” We wholeheartedly agree!

If you struggle to get going once your alarm clock rings, the thought of throwing this robe on could be enough to step out of bed with ease. You’ll look good and feel good with it on, as it’s bound to create a relaxing mood. It comes in a massive selection of stunning prints that are all ornate and classically botanical. We wouldn’t be able to choose a favorite — we love them all! Waking up and feeling like a diva before getting dressed or putting our makeup on feels like the ultimate in luxury — sign Us up!

