West Elm-Style Seasonal Finds No One Will Believe You Got at Walmart

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to decorating for the holidays, we tend to go the extra mile. Rather than just stringing twinkly lights or setting up a tree, we like to go all out. From shiny embellishments to seasonal furnishings, our interior design always gets a little sprucing up this time of year. And while it’s tempting to splurge on home decor from West Elm, we prefer to save up for holiday gifts. But you don’t have to break the bank to execute your winter wonderland! Walmart has incredible holiday decor that is both elegant and affordable. Read on to shop our favorite finds!

This Round Gold Mirror

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the fairest one of all? One shopper said that this sunburst mirror is the “perfect accent piece for interior decor.”

Get the Stratton Home Decor Andrea Wall Mirror for just $90 at Walmart!

This Metallic Throw Pillow

“Love this pair of elegant and modern pillows!” one customer gushed. “The quality is outstanding, price is right (it’s great that they’re a pair) and the gold metallic on one side is very modern and elegant. I’m delighted with my pillows!”

Get the Phantoscope Metallic Decorative Throw Pillow for just $18 at Walmart!

This Marble Dinnerware Set

“Absolutely love this dish set!” declared one satisfied shopper. “Matted faux marble (very light gloss). Dishwasher/Microwave safe! Very sturdy dishes. The DEEP BOWLS are everything! I love this set and worth much more than they cost!”

Get the Safdie & Co. 16-piece Coupe Dinnerware Set for just $47 at Walmart!

This Sherpa Throw Blanket

Snuggle up under this cozy sherpa throw, available in seven different patterns. Multiple reviews called it their “new favorite” blanket. “It’s super soft and provides comfy warmth when there’s just a little night chill, without being too hot,” said one customer. “Somehow it’s breathable enough even during these summer months to use when the air conditioning is making it drafty inside.”

Get the Better Homes & Gardens Oversized Sherpa Throw for just $14 at Walmart!

This Felt Letter Board

Celebrate life’s memorable moments with this customizable letter board. Spell out messages for holidays and other special occasions! One shopper reported, “Great size felt letter board for sharing personal messages with friends and family. It has plenty of lettering and about 7-10 rows for a message depending on your spacing.” F-U-N!

Get the 10×10 Felt Letter Board for just $22 at Walmart!

