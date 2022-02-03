Shoppers Say They Found the ‘Perfect Jeans’ With This $29 Bootcut Pair

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Finding a pair of jeans that flatters you and fits perfectly is like finding the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. We chase that feeling constantly — even if we already own a couple of pairs that we’re in love with. What can we say? We like options — and we know you do too!

If you’ve been on the hunt for your new favorite pair of jeans, you might not be looking for them in the right place. We dig our designer jeans due to the serious quality, but you can also find denim that’s just as great for a fraction of the price. You can even score incredible jeans at Walmart if you look hard enough! It actually didn’t take Us long to spot these jeans from Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara. With hundreds of five-star reviews from shoppers, they might make it to the top of our must-have denim list!

These jeans are super simple and throw it back to one of our favorite eras: Bootcut! Before skinny jeans and mom jeans, the bootcut look reigned supreme — and we’re beyond excited that they have made an official comeback. They feature a fitted look from the hip down to the knees, and then flare out slightly down to the ankle. This cut is incredibly slimming and ideal for anyone who boasts a curvier body type. After all, the jeans do have Vergara’s name on them — so we know that hugging curves in all the right places is practically a guarantee!

Shoppers say that these jeans are nothing short of “perfect,” and add that they have “just the right amount of stretch” to make them extra comfortable. Another fabulous feature is the option to choose between short and regular inseam lengths, as well as the range of sizes available now. Sizing starts at 00 and goes all the way up to 20 — size inclusivity for the win! Given the fantastic feedback and the sleek and chic aesthetic, we’re officially convinced. These jeans will team with any casual ensemble and will instantly be upgraded with heels — the time to buy is now. Thanks, Sofia!

