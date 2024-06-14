Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re struggling with style inspiration for the summer, take a page out of the book of a mom who lives on the Upper East Side of New York City. Being the city girls they are, their style is sophisticated, chic and timeless (think Lily van der Woodsen in the hit show Gossip Girl) but also practical, seeing that they live in a walking city. Knowing this, you’d more often than not spot them in a sleek sundress that can be paired with both tennis shoes and high heels.

I know what you’re thinking — many of them are usually decked out in designer, which is unattainable for many of Us. However, we were able to find a dress that we know the East Coast moms would have many similar versions of in their own closets. Proving that you don’t have to blow your budget for rich mom fashion is the Free Assembly Sleeveless Tie Shoulder Midi Dress, which is just $34 at Walmart.

Get the Free Assembly Sleeveless Tie Shoulder Midi Dress for just $34 at Walmart!

What makes this midi dress Upper East Side-mom worthy is its sleek design, which features cute bow tie shoulders, a halter neckline and a flared bottom hem. It’s also, however, practical for city slickers, made with pockets and a breathable cotton fabric, able to be styled (and look good) with any pair of tennis shoes. Easy to care for, it can be machine washed in cold water and tumbled dry on low.

Almost made for New York style, this dress comes in the main two neutral colors: black and white. This makes it an incredibly versatile pick, able to be worn for several occasions throughout several seasons. And if you’re someone who loves a pop of color, all you have to do is accessorize, accessorize, accessorize along with it.

We can easily picture Upper East Side moms pairing this dress with tennis shoes, a crossbody and a jacket for doing things like picking the kids up from school, running errands or heading to the local farmer’s market. However, it can also be dressed up with heels and jewelry for a day spent in the office and for happy hour drinks after. Another way it could be styled is with sandals, a tote bag and a woven hat for a day spent in the Hamptons on a beach. The options are truly endless with this dress!

Channeling Upper East Side mom style without their usual designer prices, this sleek and versatile dress comes in at just $34 at Walmart. For something that looks like it’s pulled off a rack at Neiman’s, this style is an absolute steal.

