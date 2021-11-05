We Found Your New Everyday Bag — And It’s Just $17

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We love our leather crossbodies and our designer bucket bags, but when it comes to everyday tasks and events, there’s nothing better than a casual tote. It’s perfect for farmers’ and flea markets, or trips to the bookstore — ready to carry everything you buy. It’s great for coffee shop trips or grocery runs, or for grabbing lunch with friends. It can be great for work too, letting you go briefcase-free — it’s just great for everything!

We’ve definitely owned a handful of canvas totes over the years, but when we spotted this tote on Amazon, we knew we were ready to step it up. This tote lets us still keep things casual, but it stands out, boasting a corduroy shell instead! Yeah, this is highly likely to become your new everyday bag!

Get the WantGor Corduroy Tote Bag for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

This corduroy tote (which also has corduroy shoulder straps) earns instant marks in both the “chic” and “cute” categories in our fashion book. It’s obviously ultra-functional too — it’s a tote, after all. It adds a little feather-accented label patch on the outside too!

Inside this tote is a smooth lining. You’ll find the main compartment, plus two wall pockets to help you store smaller things separately — such as your keys, a face mask or a pack of gum. There’s a magnetic button closure up top to keep your things safe, as well as two buttons toward the outer corners that you can use to make the bag opening bigger or smaller!

Get the WantGor Corduroy Tote Bag for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

This tote bag, which has so many stellar reviews from stylish shoppers, is ready to carry everything you need on a daily basis. Your wallet, of course, but also a tablet, or even a laptop. It can carry the book you read on your commute to work, your favorite water bottle, a hand cream, a compact, your phone charger, an afternoon snack, your rollerball perfume, etc. Just listing a few examples because we’re so pumped about this!

In more good news, we’d like to announce that this corduroy tote is currently available in eight colors. Grab it in brown, black, green, beige, grey, pink, white or yellow. Grab one for every day of the week — plus one as an alternate. We love when a piece is so affordable we don’t have to feel bad about buying more than one. It can make for a great stylish holiday gift too!

Get the WantGor Corduroy Tote Bag for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more tote bags here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!