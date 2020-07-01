So Many Shoppers Are Absolutely Obsessed With This Comfy Bra

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The journey to find our dream bra feels like it’s never-ending. Even when we come across an undergarment that’s ideal for Us, we’re always on the hunt for new styles that we’re equally obsessed with! Of course, with stores closed, now simply isn’t the best time to embark on a bra-shopping expedition.

But that’s where the beauty of the internet comes in. The problem with online shopping? You can’t try things on! We can usually tell how an item will fit when it comes to clothing, but it’s especially important to try on a bra before you decide to buy it. This is the time to listen to testimonials: We’re making choices based on reviews, and thousands upon thousands of shoppers claim this Warner’s bra is unbeatable!

Get the Warner's Women's This is Not a Bra Full-Coverage Underwire Bra for prices starting at just $16, available at Amazon!



Amazon reviewers can’t stop raving about how much they love the fit of this bra. This traditional underwire bra is designed so the wires don’t poke you and create an uncomfortable wearing experience. This is a full coverage bra that perfectly contours to your shape and creates a smooth look underneath your outfit.

What’s unique about this bra is that the straps actually adjust in the front as opposed to the back, making it so much easier to find the right fit. Also, you can pick up this bra in an impressive range of sizes. The cups go from a B to a DD, and the waistband sizes range from 32 all the way up to 40. It’s available in a selection of neutral shades, some brighter colors and a couple of funky prints to boot!

Honestly, it’s hard to ignore a product when it has such an overwhelming amount of positive reviews. While every bra is not suitable for every body, this is clearly one that’s worth giving a shot! Fortunately, Prime Wardrobe lets you try out an item for seven days before making a return if necessary — free of charge. What do you have to lose?

