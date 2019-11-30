Our Favorites From Wayfair’s Insane 85% Off Black Friday Weekend Sale





Bedrooms are one of the most important rooms in our homes. Whether we’re looking to remove ourselves from the outside world or just restore our minds with good night sleep, our bedrooms play a major role in our lives. But truthfully, our bathrooms are just as important, because where else do we keep our beauty stash?

Whether it’s the perfect mattress or pillow or bathroom mirror to tackle our skincare regiments, it’s important to keep up appearances. And it’s never been easier thanks to Wayfair’s serious sale! Running until May 20, shoppers can score majorly on everything from bedding to pillows and everything in between. Looking to upgrade but not sure where to start? Here are our nine must-haves deals to steal during this major sale.

1. Mattresses — Up to 85% off

Our Favorite: Dreaming of the best night sleep, ever! Well, this memory foam mattress will give it to Us. Whether we’re front, side or back sleepers, this specifically designed mattress will give our bodies all the support it needs and then some.

See it: Grab the Wayfair Sleep 10″ Firm Memory Foam Mattress (originally $360) now $163 at Wayfair! Not your style? Check out additional mattress pads up to 70% off at Wayfair!

2. Mattress Toppers, Pads & Pillows — Starting at $25

Our Favorite: Our head supports Us all day long so let’s give it the night off it deserves! This medium-sized pillow is the perfect soft-to-touch place to rest our heads and will make leaving our beds the toughest problem we face each and every morning.

See it: Grab the Wayfair Basics Medium Pillow (originally $30) now only $25 at Wayfair! Not your style? Check out additional mattress toppers, pads and pillows starting at just $24.99 at Wayfair!

3. Bedding — Up to 85% off

Our Favorite: It’s important to dress our beds with sheets as stylish we would dress in clothing for the streets. This sheet set with a slew of colors up for grabs is the perfect item to cover our mattresses up with.

See it: Grab the Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Eldon Solid Color Sheet Set (originally $60) now only $25 at Wayfair! Not your style? Check out additional bedding up to 70% off at Wayfair!

4. Bedroom Furniture — Starting at $99.99

Our Favorite: Everything starts at the base, so it’s crucial to lay out a strong foundation. This platform bed is the perfect piece to do just that.

See it: Grab the Andover Mills Amherst Upholstered Platform Bed (originally $369) now only $175 at Wayfair! Not your style? Check out additional bedroom furniture starting at just $99.99 at Wayfair!

5. Rugs — Starting at $50

Our Favorite: Carpets and tile can often be anything but pretty. This perfectly-sized, pretty patterned area rug will liven up any area in our bedrooms!

See it: Grab the Mistana Clair Ivory Area Rug for $27 at Wayfair! Not your style? Check out additional rugs starting at just $49.99 at Wayfair!

6. Pillows & Curtains — Up to 85% off

Our Favorite: From the outside looking in, what’s the most important thing we can see? The curtains! Every outsider looking in will be utterly jealous when they see this panel window curtain. It’s the chicest curtain option, ever.

See it: Grab the Wayfair Basics Solid Room Darkening Rod Pocket Single Curtain Panel (originally $28) now only $7 at Wayfair! Not your style? Check out additional pillow & curtains up to 70% off at Wayfair!

7. Bath Linen — Up to 85% off

Our Favorite: Linens are to bathrooms what bags are to outfits! They’re crucial. So we suggest this 6-piece set of towels that are oh-so-chic.

See it: Grab the Willa Arlo Durrah 6 Piece 100% Cotton Towel Set (originally $165) now only $23 at Wayfair! Not your style? Check out additional bath linen up to 70% off at Wayfair!

8. Bathroom Upgrades — Up to 85% off

Our Favorite: This medicine cabinet is our bathroom’s new best friend. It’s the simplest solution when dealing with a storage problem. Best of all? It’s easier than ever to install.

See it: Grab the Kohler 20″ x 26″ Recessed or Surface Mount Aluminum Medicine Cabinet with Mirrored Door (originally $208) now only $114 at Wayfair! Not your style? Check out additional bathroom upgrades up to 55% off at Wayfair!

9. Bedroom & Bathroom Storage — Up to 85% off

Our Favorite: No room? No problem! This linen tower is the perfect addition to any bathroom or bedroom. The individually separated cabinets are great when needing to store more than a few things. Best of all? Its simple silhouette can easily pair with any decor.

See it: Grab the Andover Mills Romulus 15″ W x 63″ H Linen Tower (originally $272) now only $123 at Wayfair! Not your style? Check out additional bedroom & bathroom storage options up to 65% off at Wayfair!

