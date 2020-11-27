Our 13 Absolute Favorite Black Friday Deals at Wayfair — Shop Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Looking to give your living space a serious upgrade? Binge-watched so much HGTV that you’re ready to remodel the house? We feel you. Black Friday is the ideal time to do exactly that. And this year, you don’t have to wait until the Friday after Thanksgiving because Wayfair’s getting started early!

Yes, it’s true: You can score up to 80% off across all categories, and we’ve picked out our 13 favorite deals and top picks to prep you for the major markdowns. Check out what we’ve rounded up below, and get to saving!

1. Up to 65% Off Kitchen and Dining Furniture!

Care to upgrade your dinner party game? Spruce up your space with some new dining chairs, bar stools or go big with a brand new set!

Our Favorite Picks:

This five-piece dining set from Charlton Home is ideal for entertaining in smaller spaces.

Break up your home with this Andover Mills mobile kitchen cart that can be used an island or a cooking prep station!

Elevate your current dining room seating setup with these sleek upholstered Zipcode Design chairs — set of four!

Check out all of the Kitchen and Dining Furniture Black Friday deals here!

2. Up to 75% Off Entryway Furniture!

Make an impression on guests from the moment they enter your home with sleek entryway furniture. These pieces don’t just look great, they also provide convenient extra storage!

Our Favorite Picks:

This ultra-slim double-shelf table from Union Rustic can fit into any size entryway.

We truly appreciate the shoe storage this rustic bench from Gracie Oaks can add to your entryway. Any footwear you rock on a daily basis will stay organized right by the door.

This Williston Forge small shoe storage bench is made for apartments. You’ll get three shelves that can fit up to nine pairs of shoes!

Check out all of the Entryway Furniture Black Friday deals here!

3. Office Furniture Starting at Just $75!

It may be some time before our office situations are back to normal, so why not make your work-from-home space more comfortable with some new additions?

Our Favorite Picks:

This Inbox Zero Executive Chair is fit for a Fortune 500 CEO! It has all of the swivel capabilities and lumbar support to make your work day much more comfortable.

If your space is feeling cramped, an L-shaped desk like this one from Zipcode Design will provide so much more room to work with.

This amazing desk from Symple Stuff is height-adjustable, so you can switch from sitting to standing whenever you feel like it.

Check out all of the Office Furniture Black Friday deals here!

4. Up to 70% Off Mattresses!

Give yourself the gift of a luxurious night’s sleep with a brand new mattress at an affordable price.

Our Favorite Picks:

This hybrid mattress from Serta has cooling properties, which is excellent for all the hot sleepers out there!

This memory foam mattress from Wayfair Sleep has four different layers of material that create the perfect medium-firm feel.

If you’d rather upgrade the mattress you already have rather than buying a brand new one, this three-inch down topper is a great way to make your bed feel more plush.

Check out all of the Mattress Black Friday deals here!

5. Accent Pillows and Decor Starting at Just $20!

You would be surprised what a new set of pillows or accent shelf unit can do to transform a room!

Our Favorite Picks:

This geometric shelf from Langley Street interlocks different shaped squares, which can be filled with books or smaller succulent plants!

This trio of flameless white candles from Carlton Home is a safe way to keep mood lights on without fear of burning the house down.

These simple pillows from Kelly Clarkson Home are trimmed with adorable pom-poms — who can resist the cuteness?

Check out all of the Accent Pillows and Décor Furniture Black Friday deals here!

6. Curtains and Drapes Starting at Just $10!

Drapes don’t have to be basic. Get rid of your old ones and trade them in for any of these fun sets!

Our Favorite Picks:

These stunning drapes are a boho-chic dream come true! Each of the pastel colors has an embroidered white mesh overlay that has a super ethereal vibe.

We love these sheer white drapes from Wayfair Basics because they still let tons of light into the room — even when they’re closed.

If you want to add some style to your space, this set of Eider & Ivory patterned drapes will do the trick.

Check out all of the Curtains and Drapes Black Friday deals here!

7. Up to 65% Off Tabletop Accessories!

A new set of dinner plates or a fresh tablecloth can inspire you to get creative in the kitchen!

Our Favorite Picks:

We haven’t gotten over the marble trend, and we need to get this dinnerware set from Mercury Row to match with all of our other marble decor!

These flamingo-themed wine glasses from Susquehanna Glass are the cheeky holiday gift you’ve been looking for!

This tassel-trimmed rustic tablecloth from Union Rustic can make any standard table look warm and inviting.

Check out all of the Tabletop Accessories Black Friday deals here!

8. Up to 65% Off Kitchen Upgrades!

Treat your kitchen to a new sink, faucet or even some new accent tiling!

Our Favorite Picks:

These Spanish-style porcelain tiles from MSI can add a touch of flair to your kitchen space.

Make your kitchen fancy by adding this Kraus gold faucet to your sink setup.

You won’t have to wait for hot water to boil ever again with this instant hot water dispenser from InSinkErator.

Check out all of the Kitchen Upgrades Black Friday deals here!

9. Serta Mattresses Starting at Just $399!

Serta is one of the best mattress brands out there, and you won’t believe some of the deals that Wayfair has in store.

Our Favorite Picks:

Their signature Beautyrest mattress is a top-seller, and it’s included in this sale.

This medium-firm hybrid mattress has a plush pillow top that makes you feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud.

For the cream of the crop in sleep luxury, this bed base has an adjustable remote control feature that can prop you up for ultimate relaxation.

Check out all of the Serta Mattress Black Friday deals here!

10. Up to 70% Off Living Room Seating!

We’re all spending more time on our couches these days, so why not invest in the best?

Our Favorite Picks:

This Birch Lane sofa is basically begging for you to relax and binge some Netflix on a cold winter’s night.

We bet you’ve never seen a bean bag chair that looks like this one from Big Joe! It has more structure than your childhood basement’s bean bag, but it’s just as comfortable.

It doesn’t get much better than a reclining chair, and you can get this one from Latitude Run for an amazing price.

Check out all of the Living Room Seating Black Friday deals here!

11. Up to 80% Off Bedding!

A new bedspread can make your beauty rest all the more relaxing and peaceful — trust Us!

Our Favorite Picks:

Check out all of the Bedding Black Friday deals here!

12. Storage Solutions Starting at Just $10!

There’s no time like the present to get your space more organized.

Our Favorite Picks:

Closet starting to fill up? This multi-tiered wardrobe rack from Foundstone comes with shelves and racks for your clothes.

This innovative dish rack from eModern goes over your sink, leaving you so much more space on your kitchen countertop.

Keep your vanity organized with this rotating makeup holder from Lavish Home!

Check out all of the Storage Solutions Black Friday deals here!

13. Patterned and Solid Rugs Starting at Just $49!

This is the best time to brighten up any room by buying a new area rug.

Our Favorite Picks:

This bright orange and blue area rug from Mistana is just colorful enough without being extra.

Keep your room simple with this geometric black-and-white patterned rug from Union Rustic.

We’re indulging our love affair with the marble trend yet again with this abstract rug from 17 Stories!

Check out all of the Patterned and Solid Rug Black Friday deals here!

