Our 13 Absolute Favorite Black Friday Deals at Wayfair — Shop Now

Looking to give your living space a serious upgrade? Binge-watched so much HGTV that you’re ready to remodel the house? We feel you. Black Friday is the ideal time to do exactly that. And this year, you don’t have to wait until the Friday after Thanksgiving because Wayfair’s getting started early!

Yes, it’s true: You can score up to 80% off across all categories, and we’ve picked out our 13 favorite deals and top picks to prep you for the major markdowns. Check out what we’ve rounded up below, and get to saving!

1. Up to 65% Off Kitchen and Dining Furniture!

Adda 5 Piece Dining Set
Adda 5 Piece Dining Set Wayfair

Care to upgrade your dinner party game? Spruce up your space with some new dining chairs, bar stools or go big with a brand new set!

Our Favorite Picks:

Check out all of the Kitchen and Dining Furniture Black Friday deals here!

2. Up to 75% Off Entryway Furniture!

Shreffler Shoe Storage Bench
Shreffler Shoe Storage Bench Wayfair

Make an impression on guests from the moment they enter your home with sleek entryway furniture. These pieces don’t just look great, they also provide convenient extra storage!

Our Favorite Picks:

Check out all of the Entryway Furniture Black Friday deals here!

3. Office Furniture Starting at Just $75!

Enprise L-Shape Desk
Enprise L-Shape Desk Wayfair

It may be some time before our office situations are back to normal, so why not make your work-from-home space more comfortable with some new additions?

Our Favorite Picks:

  • This Inbox Zero Executive Chair is fit for a Fortune 500 CEO! It has all of the swivel capabilities and lumbar support to make your work day much more comfortable.
  • If your space is feeling cramped, an L-shaped desk like this one from Zipcode Design will provide so much more room to work with.
  • This amazing desk from Symple Stuff is height-adjustable, so you can switch from sitting to standing whenever you feel like it.

Check out all of the Office Furniture Black Friday deals here!

4. Up to 70% Off Mattresses!

Sealy 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress
Sealy 12″ Medium Hybrid Mattress Wayfair

Give yourself the gift of a luxurious night’s sleep with a brand new mattress at an affordable price.

Our Favorite Picks:

Check out all of the Mattress Black Friday deals here!

5. Accent Pillows and Decor Starting at Just $20! 

Dalessandro Square Pillow Insert
Dalessandro Square Pillow Insert Wayfair

You would be surprised what a new set of pillows or accent shelf unit can do to transform a room!

Our Favorite Picks:

Check out all of the Accent Pillows and Décor Furniture Black Friday deals here!

6. Curtains and Drapes Starting at Just $10!

Jacksonburg Lace Overlay Nature/Floral Blackout Thermal Grommet Curtain Panels
Jacksonburg Lace Overlay Nature/Floral Blackout Thermal Grommet Curtain Panels Wayfair

Drapes don’t have to be basic. Get rid of your old ones and trade them in for any of these fun sets!

Our Favorite Picks:

Check out all of the Curtains and Drapes Black Friday deals here!

7. Up to 65% Off Tabletop Accessories!

Witten Marble 16 Piece Dinnerware Set
Witten Marble 16 Piece Dinnerware Set Wayfair

A new set of dinner plates or a fresh tablecloth can inspire you to get creative in the kitchen!

Our Favorite Picks:

Check out all of the Tabletop Accessories Black Friday deals here!

8. Up to 65% Off Kitchen Upgrades!

Elkay Fireclay 30" L x 20" W Farmhouse Kitchen Sink
Elkay Fireclay 30″ L x 20″ W Farmhouse Kitchen Sink Wayfair

Treat your kitchen to a new sink, faucet or even some new accent tiling!

Our Favorite Picks:

Check out all of the Kitchen Upgrades Black Friday deals here!

9. Serta Mattresses Starting at Just $399!

Beautyrest Silver 12" Extra Firm Hybrid Mattress
Beautyrest Silver 12″ Extra Firm Hybrid Mattress Wayfair

Serta is one of the best mattress brands out there, and you won’t believe some of the deals that Wayfair has in store.

Our Favorite Picks:

Check out all of the Serta Mattress Black Friday deals here!

10. Up to 70% Off Living Room Seating!

Eufaula 87" Wide Rolled Arm Chesterfield Sofa
Eufaula 87″ Wide Rolled Arm Chesterfield Sofa Wayfair

We’re all spending more time on our couches these days, so why not invest in the best?

Our Favorite Picks:

  • This Birch Lane sofa is basically begging for you to relax and binge some Netflix on a cold winter’s night.
  • We bet you’ve never seen a bean bag chair that looks like this one from Big Joe! It has more structure than your childhood basement’s bean bag, but it’s just as comfortable.
  • It doesn’t get much better than a reclining chair, and you can get this one from Latitude Run for an amazing price.

Check out all of the Living Room Seating Black Friday deals here!

11. Up to 80% Off Bedding!

Nussbaum Velvet 3 Piece Comforter Set
Nussbaum Velvet 3 Piece Comforter Set Wayfair

A new bedspread can make your beauty rest all the more relaxing and peaceful — trust Us!

Our Favorite Picks:

Check out all of the Bedding Black Friday deals here!

12. Storage Solutions Starting at Just $10!

Tennison 48'' W Rustic Z-Frame Wardrobe with Shelves
Tennison 48” W Rustic Z-Frame Wardrobe with Shelves Wayfair

There’s no time like the present to get your space more organized.

Our Favorite Picks:

Check out all of the Storage Solutions Black Friday deals here!

13. Patterned and Solid Rugs Starting at Just $49!

Hillsby Oriental Blue/Orange Area Rug
Hillsby Oriental Blue/Orange Area Rug Wayfair

This is the best time to brighten up any room by buying a new area rug.

Our Favorite Picks:

Check out all of the Patterned and Solid Rug Black Friday deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

