Isn’t Presidents’ Day just your favorite holiday? Okay, probably not. But maybe it’s time we all give it a chance. It has a lot to offer after all. Just ask Wayfair. The brand is offering blowout deals up to 70% off to celebrate! Okay, now we’re seriously starting to see that Presidents’ Day potential!

Right now, especially with spring around the corner, we’re focused on giving our home a little bit of a makeover. Even just one eye-catching accent piece can transform an entire room, and Wayfair currently has decor essentials starting at seriously low prices for the holiday. These are the types of pieces that will have your home making the rounds on Pinterest. Want to see our five faves? Check them out below!

These Double-Duty Shelves

Part frames, part shelves, part abstract art — how cool is this intersecting wall decor? It looks awesome on its own as an art piece, but we’re obsessed with how it can also be used to store and showcase other things like plants, candles and books!

Get the Vernonburg Intersecting Wall Shelf (originally $45) for just $35 at Wayfair for a limited time!

This Romantic Sculpture

Forgot a Valentine’s Day gift this year? No worries! Order this cute pinky-promise statue now and make it up to your loved one. This vintage-inspired piece is as cute as it is artful, and it will mean so much to the special someone you gift it to!

Get the Quigley Polystone Hands on Base Sculpture (originally $59) for just $38 at Wayfair for a limited time!

This Hanging Photo Album

You can display so many photos at once thanks to this modern frame. Just take the little clips and hang up whatever you want along the twine between the wooden supports. It doesn’t even have to be photos. Try concert tickets, cards or maybe drawings!

Get the Hangit Picture Frame (originally $25) for just $20 at Wayfair for a limited time!

This Starry Light Set

If you thought burning a candle could create an ambiance, just wait until you light up this cute little glass orb set. These little lamps glow when turned on, creating a dreamy, starry effect — but they honestly would look really nice in your home even while off!

Get the 3 Piece Ball Light Figurine Set (originally $80) for just $66 at Wayfair for a limited time!

This Modern Mirror

The presence of a mirror can really open up a room, and this simple and sleek one does the job with ease. And you see that rim encircling it? It’s actually made of rubber, making this mirror more durable than most. Score!

Get the Hub Modern and Contemporary Accent Mirror (originally starting at $100) now starting at just $50 at Wayfair for a limited time!

Want to see more? Check out more decor on sale here and the rest of the Presidents’ Day Blowout Sale at Wayfair here!

