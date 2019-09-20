



Ring the alarm! Phone a friend! It’s time to prepare ourselves for the must-shop sale of the season! What exactly are we talking about? Wayfair and its massive clearance sale going on now! From a limited time, the retailer has marked down everything from home decor to furniture at unbeatable prices!

Why beat them when we can join in and shop this sale instead? With fall right around the corner, it’s the perfect time freshen up our homes, and when we go to do just that, we’ll want to check out these 5 best deals to steal ASAP! But hurry — the clock is ticking and you won’t want to miss out!

Bedroom Furniture — from $99!

Our Absolute Favorite: Anyone looking to make their bed cozier and more comfortable, in the chicest of ways? If so, this is the perfect piece. This diamond-tufted upholstery is available in three sensational shades, and any will do if we’re looking to elevate our bedroom in an elegant manner!

See it: Grab the Three Posts Saxis Diamond-Tufted Queen Upholstered Standard Bed (originally $503) now with prices starting at just $349, available at Wayfair! Not your style? Check out additional bedroom furniture with prices starting at just $99, also available here!

2. Living Room Furniture — up to 65% off!

Our Absolute Favorite: We love a conversation piece! When we’re having a conversation in our homes, what better way to start it off than with how much everyone loves this bold-colored seat? This seat is available in four fabulous shades and each of them will be as eye-catching as the next. The best part? It’s so chic and even more comfortable. Bingo!

See it: Grab the Langley Street Eytel Armchair (originally $430) now with prices starting at just $168, available at Wayfair! Not your style? Check out additional living room furniture up to 65% off, also available here!

3. Area Rugs — up to 75% off!

Our Absolute Favorite: In the market for a brand new rug? How about a contemporary piece? If so, this is the ultimate 2-for-1 rug! It comes available in a cream/tan shade and features simple swirls throughout. The neutral-base tones won’t just work with any room in our homes, but work well nonetheless!

See it: Grab the Wade Logan Helgeson Handmade Shag Cream/Tan Area Rug (originally $118) now with prices starting at just $33, available at Wayfair! Not your style? Check out additional area rugs up to 75% off, also available here!

4. Accent Furniture — starting at $49.99!

Our Absolute Favorite: Good things come in small packages! Don’t believe Us? Look at this end table. This small but mighty table makes a major impact when placed in any room of our home. It’s the perfect size for a stack of books or decor, and even better? There are seven sensational wood-based tones to chose from. Get one or grab them all!

See it: Grab the Alcott Hill Mayna End Table (originally $148) now with prices starting at just $96, available at Wayfair! Not your style? Check out additional accent furniture starting at just $49.99, also available here!

5. Outdoor Furniture — up to 65% off!

Our Absolute Favorite: Ready to open up your backyard to endless possibilities? Of course, and what better way to do just that than with this five-piece set? Shoppers will receive pieces including a sectional sofa, water-resistant cushions and even a matching table! All are made of a beautiful woven wicker that will elevate every single space to the chicest of levels. This set will be the perfect place to make some memories. Capture them in pictures for the world to see!

See it: Grab the Mercury Row Dowd 5 Piece Rattan Sectional Seating Group with Cushions (originally $830) now with prices starting at just $768, available at Wayfair! Not your style? Check out additional outdoor furniture up to 65% off, also available here!

Still, want more? Check out other categories also features in Wayfair’s 72-hour massive sale here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!