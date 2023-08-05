Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Welcome to the weekend — you made it! It’s only right that you treat yourself to some new fashion, beauty and home finds. Luckily, so many of our favorite brands have deals going on right now, so we can celebrate properly!

Ready to shop? See our 15 favorite online shopping deals for this weekend below. You’ll find picks from Nordstrom, Sephora, Everlane, Amazon and more!

Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: This is it! The 2023 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale comes to an end this weekend, so this is your last chance to shop. Have you checked out the amazing deal on this Kate Spade Roulette bag yet?

Shop more Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals here!

Madewell

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: During the Perfect Look Event, you can use code BUILDAFIT to take 30% off eligible dresses, sandals and bags. Get your outfit started with this Goldie Mini Dress in 100% Linen!

Shop more Perfect Look Event deals at Madewell here!

Zappos

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Pink, stylish and unbelievably comfortable, these New Balance Fresh Foam X Vongo v5 sneakers are even better now that they’re on sale. They come in five other colors too!

Shop more sale finds at Zappos here!

Sephora

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Sephora has some really nice deals hiding in its sale section, including this One/Size by Patrick Starrr Eye Popper Sparkle Vision Liquid Eyeshadow!

Shop more makeup deals at Sephora here!

Saks Fifth Avenue

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Take up to 70% off designer finds! These luminous Tory Burch Brutalist 18K-Gold-Plated Linear Earrings are practically $100 off right now!

Shop more designer deals at Saks Fifth Avenue here!

Wayfair

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Whether you’re heading back to college or shopping for a dorming student, you’ll want to check out all of the deals up to 60% off in Wayfair’s Back-to-College Sale. We love this round Union Rustic Giannini Geometric Moroccan Area Rug!

Shop more from the Back-to-College Sale at Wayfair here!

Rya Collection

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Looking to majorly upgrade your sleepwear/lingerie collection? You’ll be obsessed with this Magnolia Bralette Set, especially at its new price. Last call!

Shop more amazing sale finds at Rya Collection here!

Everlane

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Take 25% off bestselling styles in the Pre-Fall Event! We have our eye on these Organic Wide-Leg Pants in numerous colors!

Shop more Pre-Fall Event deals at Everlane here!

Macy’s

Our Absolute Favorite: It may be called the One Day Sale, but you can shop deals up to 60% off through Sunday. We’re in awe staring at this Petal and Pup Mayde Tie Up Front Mini Dress!

Shop more One Day Sale deals at Macy’s here!

J.Crew

Our Absolute Favorite: Take an extra 60% off sale styles with code EXTRA60 at checkout! This (aptly named) New Favorite Tank now starts under $15!

Shop more amazing deals at J.Crew here!

Amazon

Countless deals across the site! Shop our picks from top categories below:

Our Absolute Favorite Clothing Deal: This Verdusa tie-front sweater is one of the first things you’ll want to buy heading into late summer/early fall. Up to 55% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Shoe Deal: Incredibly sophisticated, these Isnom heeled booties will help elevate your outfit — literally! Up to 29% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Home Deal: Coffee lover? This yummy New England Stories syrup set will have you making delicious drinks, and they’ll dress up your kitchen counter. 25% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Beauty Deal: Treat your curls to this defining, frizz-taming, Lotta Body mousse. On sale for just $4!

Our Absolute Favorite Accessory Deal: Keep your belongings safe with this Vera Bradley RFID wallet. 30% off!

Shop more amazing deals at Amazon here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: