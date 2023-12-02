Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.
Welcome to the weekend — you made it! Cyber Week may be over, but we’re still scoping out the best online shopping deals all day, every day!
Want to treat yourself (or someone else) to some new fashion, beauty and home finds? See our 15 favorite online shopping deals for this weekend below. You’ll find picks from Nordstrom, Express, iRobot, Amazon and more!
Express
Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Get all jeans and pants for $39 and take 40% off everything else — and an extra 60% off clearance! There’s so much to look through and add to cart, but we’re starting with this Columnist Open Front Boyfriend Blazer — 40% off!
Shop more awesome deals at Express here!
Nordstrom
Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Designer clearance is up to 40% off! If you’re holiday shopping, this is a can’t-miss sale. We’re eyeing this pink Givenchy 4G Metallic Leather Card Case for 40% off!
Shop more designer deals at Nordstrom here!
iRobot
Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Cyber Week Savings end Saturday, so you only have one day to shop! Take $400 off the Roomba s9+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum while you can!
Shop more robot vacuum and mop deals at iRobot here!
Lulus
Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Take 20% off all holiday clothing with code TWINKLE20 at checkout! How could we resist the chic glimmer of this Evening of Wonder Silver Sequin Cowl Back Bodysuit? It was $47, but now it’s $38 with code!
Shop more holiday fashion deals at Lulus here!
Sephora
Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Beauty Insiders can take 20% off their purchase or 30% off the Sephora Collection with code YAYGIFTING at checkout. We can’t wait to glow with the help of this Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Superstar Glow Kit — 20% off!
Shop more from the Gifts for All Event at Sephora here!
Macy’s
Our Absolute Favorite Deal: The Friends & Family event is on! Get up to an extra 30% off eligible purchases with code FRIEND at checkout. There’s still time to properly experience this 12-Pc. Macy’s Favorite Scents Advent Calendar — now just $26 with code!
Shop more from the Friends & Family event at Macy’s here!
J.Crew
Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Up to 50% off women’s holiday favorites! You’ll feel so luxurious wearing this Collection Lady Jacket in Sherpa Blend — save $119!
Shop more holiday favorites on sale at J.Crew here!
Quince
Our Absolute Favorite Deal: A stellar gift — or self-gift. This Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater traditionally retails for $128, but Quince has it for just $50!
Shop more cashmere deals at Quince here!
Saks Fifth Avenue
Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Saks also just launched its Friends & Family event, featuring 25% off new arrivals. If you’ve had Le Creuset on your wish list forever, make sure to grab this 3.5-Quart Signature Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven — $110 off!
Shop more Friends & Family deals at Saks Fifth Avenue here!
Dermstore
Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Get 20% off SkinMedica products and a free beauty bag with any $225+ purchase. Been wanting a premium product for your routine? Add this HA5 Rejuvenating Hydrator to cart — 20% off!
Shop more SkinMedica deals at Dermstore here!
Amazon
Countless deals across the site! Shop our picks from top categories below:
Our Absolute Favorite Fashion Deals: Take 31% off these Koolaburra by UGG Women’s Lezly moccasin slippers!
Our Absolute Favorite Beauty Deal: Take 43% off the Kintion LED Pocket Mirror — the perfect stocking stuffer!
Our Absolute Favorite Home Deal: Take 32% off the bestselling Levoit Humidifier!
Our Absolute Favorite Book Deal: Take 43% off the viral favorite Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros!
Our Absolute Favorite Tech Deal: Take 20% off the Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt Smart Security Camera!
