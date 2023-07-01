Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Welcome to the weekend — you made it! It’s only right that you treat yourself to some new fashion, beauty and home finds. Luckily, so many of our favorite brands have deals going on right now, so we can celebrate properly!

Ready to shop? See our 15 favorite online shopping deals for this weekend below. You’ll find picks from Ulta, Madewell, Tory Burch, Amazon and more!

Ulta

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: The Big Summer Beauty Sale has begun! Three weeks of mega-deals! Want to save $100 on a special-edition Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer? Who doesn’t? Go, go, go!

Check out more deals in the Big Summer Beauty Sale at Ulta here!

Anthropologie

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Anthropologie is kicking off its 4th of July event early, meaning you’re getting an extra 40% off all types of sale items. Don’t check out without this Maeve Ruffle-Strap Sweater Tank in your cart!

Check out more deals in the 4th of July sale at Anthropologie here!

Tory Burch

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: The Semi-Annual Sale has finally arrived, so let’s save an extra 25% on designer deals, shall we? You need these Eleanor Pavé Heel Sandals for your next formal event!

Check out more deals in the Semi-Annual Sale at Tory Burch here!

Saks Fifth Avenue

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Up to 60% off dresses! Get ready to take the best vacation photos ever in this stunning blue Sandro Long Asymmetric Dress. Hello, maxi dress summer!

Check out more dress deals at Saks Fifth Avenue here!

Madewell

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Take up to 60% off in The Big Summer Sale! Use code HOTDEAL on select items at checkout. We love the fun color options for this dumpling-style Piazza Mini Crossbody Bag!

Check out more Big Summer Sale deals at Madewell here!

Aerie

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: This is the final weekend of the End of Season Sale! Take up to 70% off! We have our eye on this Sparkle Babewatch One-Piece Swimsuit. Mermaidcore magic!

Check out more End of Season deals at Aerie here!

Sephora

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Take up to 50% off select makeup, hair products and more! Treat your skin to some serious hydration with this belif True Cream Aqua Bomb Moisturizer. Over 7,000 reviews!

Check out more beauty deals at Sephora here!

Cuup

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Take up to 70% off sale! This shiny satin Balconette bra will have you feeling like a queen!

Check out more sale picks at Cuup here!

Kate Spade

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Take an extra 50% off in the End of Season Sale! Use code SOEXTRA at checkout. This Morgan Metallic Flap Chain Wallet will be your new go-to for nights out!

Check out more End of Season deals at Kate Spade here!

Dermstore

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Use code EXTRA10 for an extra 10% off sale items! Set your hair up for success with this Olaplex Limited Edition Cleanse and Treatment Bundle!

Check out more amazing deals at Dermstore here!

Amazon

Countless deals across the site! Check out our picks from top categories below:

Our Absolute Favorite Fashion Deal: This cutout, color-block Pink Queen dress is essential for summer — 32% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Beauty Deal: With its mirror-like shine, natural pigment and nourishing formula, this Kimuse Sheer Lip Oil is a must-buy — 50% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Home Deal: This UMLo Handheld Vacuum is perfect for cleaning cars, keyboards and small spaces — 74% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Fitness Deal: Up your pilates game with this ProBody Ring, available in six colors — 37% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Tech Deal: Take a step into the future with this Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset— $30 off!

Check out more amazing deals at Amazon here!

