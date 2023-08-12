Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.
Welcome to the weekend — you made it! It’s only right that you treat yourself to some new fashion, beauty and home finds. Luckily, so many of our favorite brands have deals going on right now, so we can celebrate properly!
Ready to shop? See our 15 favorite online shopping deals for this weekend below. You’ll find picks from Dermstore, Target, Wayfair, Amazon and more!
Dermstore
Our Absolute Favorite Deal: The Dermstore Anniversary Sale means amazing savings, plus triple points on certain brands and more when you use code CHEERS at checkout. We know we want this SkinMedica AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser in our cart!
Shop more deals in the Dermstore Anniversary Sale here!
B&H Photo
Our Absolute Favorite Deal: If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to grab a new tablet for yourself, this is it! This Apple 8.3″ iPad Mini is on sale!
Shop more deals at B&H here!
QVC
Our Absolute Favorite Deal: The Big Beauty Sale is a great opportunity to revamp your skincare routine. We love that this Elemis gift set comes with an adorable headband too!
Shop more beauty deals at QVC here!
Revolve
Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Revolve has deals up to 65% off right now! How adorably chic is this Saylor Morgana Top & Short Set?
Shop more amazing deals at Revolve here!
Girlfriend Collective
Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Bundle & Save! Create your perfect workout set with this Compressive Set Bundle!
Shop more Bundle & Save deals at Girlfriend Collective here!
Wayfair
Our Absolute Favorite Deal: The Anniversary Sale is on — but not for long! Through August 15, you can save so much cash on items like this Mistana 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional!
Shop more Anniversary Sale deals at Wayfair here!
Zappos
Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Shop Summer Clearance hidden gems! You’ll receive so many compliments on this pair of Zodiac Priya heels!
Shop more Summer Clearance deals at Zappos here!
Nordstrom
Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Nordstrom will always have a top-notch sale section. It’s where you’ll find pieces like this Caslon Linen Blend Maxi Sundress marked down!
Shop more amazing deals at Nordstrom here!
Target
Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Target has so many great back-to-school deals right now. This Cat & Jack backpack comes in numerous great colorways for all types of kids!
Shop more back-to-school deals at Target here!
Anthropologie
Our Absolute Favorite Deal: New sale styles! How cute and unique are these By Anthropologie Wide-Leg Eyelet Crop Pants?
Shop more amazing deals at Anthropologie here!
Amazon
Countless deals across the site! Shop our picks from top categories below:
Our Absolute Favorite Fashion Deal: Time to bring back the shackets! This Dokotoo denim shirt jacket is 25% off!
Our Absolute Favorite Beauty Deal: Lashes so long they could be fake — but they’re not! This Maybelline Falsies Surreal Extensions Mascara is that good. 23% off!
Our Absolute Favorite Home Deal: You won’t need a stove to cook when you have this Dezin Electric Hot Pot at the ready — 52% off!
Our Absolute Favorite Tech Deal: Colorful and clacky, this RK Royal Kludge mechanical keyboard will make work (or gaming) more fun — 21% off!
Our Absolute Favorite Fitness Deal: Majorly upgrade your home gym with this East Mount Adjustable Dumbbell Set — 43% off!
Shop more amazing deals from Amazon here!
Sign up for Us Weekly's free, daily newsletter and never miss breaking news or exclusive stories about your favorite celebrities, TV shows and more!
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!