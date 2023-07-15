Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Welcome to the weekend — you made it! It’s only right that you treat yourself to some new fashion, beauty and home finds. Luckily, so many of our favorite brands have deals going on right now, so we can celebrate properly!

Ready to shop? See our 15 favorite online shopping deals for this weekend below. You’ll find picks from Nordstrom, Tory Burch, Ulta, Amazon and more!

Nordstrom

Early access to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is here for cardmembers! Deals open up to all other shoppers on July 17. Check out some of our favorite finds in the sale below:

Our Absolute Favorite Beauty Deal: We know so many makeup lovers who won’t want to miss out on this Diorshow & Dior Addict Makeup Set — 33% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Fashion Deal: These famous Levi’s Wedgie High Waist Straight Leg Jeans are an excellent addition to any wardrobe — 33$ off!

Our Absolute Favorite Home Deal: Crank the AC and curl up on the couch with this Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw Blanket — 31% off!

Ulta

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: You only have through the end of Saturday to grab something from the Big Summer Beauty Sale! Our last-minute pick? Definitely this Redken Extreme Length Shampoo!

See more deals in the Big Summer Beauty Sale at Ulta here!

Lulus

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Need a dress for a summer wedding coming up? You won’t want to skip over this Botanical Beauty Blue Floral Print Satin Bustier Maxi Dress while it’s under $30!

See more amazing sale picks at Lulus here!

Tory Burch

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: The Tory Burch sale section is one of our favorite places to hang out. It’s where we find pieces like Fleming Matte Chain Wallet Crossbody on sale!

See more amazing sale picks at Tory Burch here!

Wayfair

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: You can always count on Wayfair to have countless deals! Did you know you could buy something like this Latitude Run Reclining Heated Massage Chair for such a low price?

See more amazing sale picks at Wayfair here!

Kosas

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: The Goodbye Sale is full of goodies at Kosas! Get 50% off this Color & Light Palette – Powder before it’s gone for good!

See more from the Goodbye Sale at Kosas here!

Bloomingdale’s

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: You have through the end of the weekend to take an extra 40% off clearance in the Summer Break sale. Discount applied in bag. Add some color to your closet with this Farm Rio Summer Sunrise Maxi Dress!

See more from the Bloomingdale’s Summer Break sale here!

Chewy

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: For a limited time, new customers can get $20 off a purchase of $49 or more with code WELCOME – plus free shipping. Anyone with a pup should check out this Yaheetech Foldable Outdoor Pet Swimming Pool!

See more amazing deals from Chewy here!

Amazon

Countless deals across the site! Shop our picks from top categories below:

Our Absolute Favorite Beauty Deal: Have some pesky pimples gathering on your skin? Check out this I Dew Care Timeout Blemish Patch — 40% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Fashion Deal: On trend, and from a brand we all know and love! This adidas Ultimate365 Tour Pleated 15 Inch Skort is 30% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Health and Wellness Deal: Goodbye, cramps and back pain! This Sunbeam Heating Pad Wrap is everything — 36% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Home Deal: Hate the sun waking you up in the morning? Buy these Amazon Basics Room Darkening Blackout Curtains ASAP — 45% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Device Deal: Start smartening up your home with this Echo Show 5 — 44% off!

