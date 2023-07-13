Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Attention, shoppers! The world-renowned Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is upon Us, and right now, you can snag the best early discounts. While there are plenty of sale steals to score across the fashion and home categories, cosmetics are a top area of interest for savvy shoppers. For the beauty connoisseurs, there’s nothing quite like wearing a bold lipstick. Yes, the perfect pout always elevates your aesthetic — so when you’re ready to step out on the town, you can channel your favorite A-lister and treat the sidewalk as a catwalk.

If you’re familiar with our content, you know we’re all about finding the best beauty secrets and products Hollywood’s most famous faces swear by— especially when there’s a phenomenal deal to be had. What do Amal Clooney, Meghan Markle and Bella Hadid have in common (besides being fabulous, of course)? They all reportedly love Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk (Hadid is even the face of the brand).

Get the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit (originally $92) for just $65 at Nordstrom!

As luck would have it, the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit is currently on sale and includes the bestselling Matte Revolution lipstick, Lip Cheat lip liner and full-size “lip jewel”! Hadid has long been a fan of Pillow Talk lipstick, even recently telling People it gives her “that dreamy everyday look.” Meanwhile, Markle reportedly loves the Vera Victoria shade according to makeup artist, Linda Hay, who shared with Elle that the entrepreneur and philanthropist wore this lipstick for her iconic Time cover alongside Prince Harry. We even found out that Markle allegedly wore lipstick from the collection in her engagement photos. What’s more, on the brand’s website, Tilbury, a British makeup mogul, shares how she created Clooney’s wedding makeup look by using her products. Talk about exclusive!

Now that you know the brand’s ultra-luxe credentials, let’s chat more about the popular products, shall we? The lip kit includes a rosy shade which gives your pout a natural hue. If you’re wondering how to use this kit, start off with the lip liner to outline and reshape your lips. Then, apply the lipstick, and finish off with the lip jewel to add shine and wash over your full pout.

Still not convinced yet? Take a peek at the price for a second. This set is a $92 value, and rings in at just $62. Considering the level of social media buzz (not to mention rave reviews from customers across multiple sites), it’s a bona fide smash hit — and this massive mark-down makes it even sweeter. The moral of the story: Take advantage of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale while the celebrity-loved lip kit is available!

