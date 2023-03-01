A new role! Bella Hadid has been named the face of Charlotte Tilbury.

The exciting news was announced on Wednesday, March 1, with the cosmetics label sharing promotional photos and videos of the supermodel, 26, looking glamorous.

Hadid gushed to Us about the opportunity and raved over the founder in a Wednesday press release. “Her products are forever part of my everyday makeup routine, whether I’m working or off-duty they really are my confidence-boosting kit.” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum continued, “I just love them all, it’s why I wanted to partner with Charlotte — I just can’t wait to create groundbreaking makeup magic together!”

Tilbury, 50, also had some sweet words to share about the model: “Bella is a modern-day beauty icon — and a digitally native, digitally creative innovator — and together we will dream, create, inspire, celebrate life and excite the world!” She added, “I cannot wait to share with you all the extraordinary, magical moments we have in store!”

In a behind-the-scenes clip, Hadid greeted Tilbury with a hug before posing against an orange backdrop.

In another short clip, the runway star applied makeup on her cheeks and jawline using a contour brush while she stared at herself in a lit-up mirror. The video then cut to her holding products next to her face while photographers snapped stunning shots of her.

For the video, Hadid sported a dewy face, created by Tilbury, featuring warm eyeshadow shades blended out into a wing, dark eyeliner that made her blue eyes pop, manicured brows and peachy lips. Her brunette tresses were blown out and gracefully swept off of her face.

After changing out of her robe, Hadid wowed in a latex dress, giving the camera her signature runway walk. The cream-colored number included a scoop neck, bodycon fit and midi length. Perhaps the most daring part of the frock was the back, where the model showed off her toned torso. The straps of the piece looped from the neckline to her side, completely exposing her back, and it was finished with a slit between her legs. Hadid topped the look off with a pair of tan stilettos finished with red bottoms.

As the new face, Hadid will partner to create a global influence with Tilbury, that will reach new audiences and create powerful positivity for the beauty community.

Tilbury has also partnered with stars including Lily James, Kate Moss, Tick, Tick … Boom! actress Michaela Jae Rodriguez, and models Jourdan Dunn and Han So Hee.